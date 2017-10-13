banner
UNC learns NCAA fate Friday

Chapel Hill, N.C. — For the second time in a decade, the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill will learn Friday how it will pay for violations of NCAA by-laws. At issue are years of so-called "paper classes" and whether those classes unfairly advantaged student-athletes. The NCAA says yes. UNC says no.

Key moments in the UNC/NCAA scandal

The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill faces sanction from the NCAA for the second time in a decade. First came the football scandal – players accepting cash, travel and gifts, in violation of the NCAA's amateurism rules. In one player's challenge of his dismissal from the team, a more pernicious problem came to light – no show classes and modified grades, designed to keep players eligible.

July 2010: Marvin Austin's tweets, from a Miami nightclub, attract scrutiny and the NCAA opens an investigation into impermissible benefits for the UNC football team.

Marvin Austin's Tweets in May 2010

October 2010: Three football players – Austin, Greg Little and Robert Quinn ruled "permanently ineligible" by the NCAA because of gifts they received from agents. All would go on to play in the NFL.

November 2010: Two additional football players – Devon Ramsay and Michael McAdoo – are ruled ineligible. Ramsay would later be reinstated; McAdoo's appeal would be denied.

June 2011: The NCAA levies a first set of allegations, that a UNC assistant football coach and a tutor violated NCAA bylaws, and that some football players used their position to get flights, hotel stays and cash.

July 2011: Football coach Butch Davis is fired; Director of Athletics Dick Baddour announces his retirement.

October 2011: UNC hires Bubba Cunningham as new director of athletics.

December 2011: UNC hires Larry Fedora as head football coach.

March 2012: NCAA wraps up investigation of football program with a one-year postseason ban for the Tar Heels.

May 2012: An internal investigation reveals unauthorized grades, forged signatures and other irregularities in the Department of Afro- and Afro-American Studies.

Browder: Wainstein report leads to dismissals at UNC

August 2012: UNC commissions a second internal study, led by former Gov. Jim Martin. He would find no favoritism for athletes in the 216 AfAm courses with "proven or potential anomalies."

February 2013: McAdoo tells the New York Times that counselors at UNC steered him to classes in the AfAm department in part because they worked around the Tar Heels’ practice schedule.

January 2014: UNC advisor Mary Willingham claims Tar Heel student-athletes are ill-equipped to do college-level work and calls their cover "paper classes."

June 2014: Rashad McCants, who played on the 2005 men's basketball team that won a national championship, tells ESPN that he rarely went to class, had tutors write his papers and that basketball coach Roy Williams was aware of the arrangement.

October 2014: A third UNC-commissioned investigation, the Wainstein Report, finds student athletes were specifically steered towards "paper classes" by academic counselors for 18 years.

June 2015: A second investigation by the NCAA results in another Notice of Allegations against UNC, including lack of institutional control.

The five allegations by the NCAA against UNC include the dreaded "lack of institutional control" for the decades in which, according to the UNC-commissioned Wainstein Report, the Department of African and Afro-American Studies changed grades, registered students for classes that never met and provided improper assistance for thousands of students, about half of them athletes.

Since Kenneth Wainstein read out his findings three years ago this month, UNC and the NCAA have been at odds over the organization's right to Friday's punishment. The fight has included plenty of back and forth and three different Notices of Allegations from the NCAA.

The NCAA has vigorously argued its right to police and penalize UNC.

In May, the NCAA sent a response to the university that read, in part:

"When a member institution allows an academic department to provide benefits to student-athletes that are materially different from the general student body, it is the NCAA's business.

When athletics academic counselors exploit 'special arrangement' classes for student-athletes in ways unintended by and contrary to the bylaws, it is the NCAA's business.

When a member institution provides student-athletes an inside track to enroll in unpublicized courses where grades of As and Bs are the norm, it is the NCAA's business.

When a member institution uses 'special arrangement' courses to keep a significant number of student-athletes eligible, it is the NCAA's business.

When a member institution fails or refuses to take action after receiving actual notice of problems involving student-athletes, thereby allowing violations to compound and to continue for years, it is the NCAA's business."

UNC has argued that its own investigation and steps taken to remedy the findings of the resulting Wainstein Report should be enough, and that the NCAA does not have the right to punish the university for a scandal that UNC says was primarily academic and did not provide specific benefits to student-athletes.

“The fundamental issue in our case is if the NCAA bylaws cover athletics matters, not how academics are managed," UNC Director of Athletics Bubba Cunningham has said.

"The public narrative for the last six years, popularized by media accounts is that the Department of Athletics at the University of Chapel Hill took advantage of 'fake classes' in the department of African and African-American Studies to keep student-athletes eligible. That narrative is wrong and contradicted by the facts in the record," the university wrote in response to the NCAA's Notice of Allegations.

UNC can still decide to appeal through the NCAA process or take the NCAA to court.

