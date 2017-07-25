NCAA: Issues at UNC 'clearly the NCAA's business'
Chapel Hill, N.C. — The NCAA has set Aug. 16 as the day for the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill to make its latest case in the ongoing investigation into no-show classes, and, in documents released Tuesday, reasserted its authority.
"The issues at the heart of this case are clearly the NCAA's business," the NCAA wrote. "When a member institution allows an academic department to provide benefits to student-athletes that are materially different from the general student body, it is the NCAA's business."
With the facts of the case clear. A UNC-commissioned report found that student-athletes were given preferential treatment in the classroom and were specifically steered by academic counselors toward classes in the African and Afro-American Studies Department that rarely met and required only a paper to pass. Several employees were terminated or resigned as a result of the investigation.
The question of who benefited is at the heart of the dispute between UNC and the NCAA.
The NCAA has detailed five Level 1 infractions against the university, including lack of institutional control.
UNC has maintained that the fake classes enrolled and benefited student-athletes and non-athletes alike, and is therefore not an NCAA matter. UNC maintains that the Department of Athletics has never steered student-athletes to fraudulent courses with the idea of keeping them eligible and had no part in the creation of fake classes.
