banner
North Carolina

UNC making sure grass is greener at Kenan Stadium this year

Posted 48 minutes ago
Updated 35 minutes ago

Chapel Hill, N.C. — The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill is spending a lot of money on grass this season.

UNC’s football team is practicing on the game field inside Kenan Stadium while the practice facility is renovated, so the school has to re-sod the field before most home games.

"A lot of people ask us, 'Are we crazy? Are we going to take a field out on Wednesday night and play on it on Saturday?'” UNC’s turf manager Casey Carrick said.

That is exactly what the school's turf experts are doing, with a little help from Charlotte-based Carolina Green, a company in the business of growing turf.

"It's very heavy sod and it's root-bound,” Chad Price , owner of Carolina Green, said. “It's grown on plastic. All the roots grow amongst themselves really tight."

And that allows it to be harvested, shipped and put down at Kenan Stadium – all in one day.

UNC turf grows at Charlotte-based company

"Seventeen pounds a square foot. You put it down and basically you can put football players on it immediately,” Price said.

This is a big job for a university that comes with a big cost. Carolina considered the option of installing an artificial turf field for the season, which would have cost an estimated $1.4 million.

It costs about $140,000 every time UNC decides to re-sod the entire field. So far, they have only had to do that once this season. They replaced the middle of the field before the Duke game and cleaned up some rough spots before the Notre Dame game.

Overall, the project is significantly under budget.

“It's a lot of fun,” Carrick said. “We do normal sod jobs throughout the year – baseball, softball, soccer, lacrosse, and we even do some sod out here but nothing to this magnitude.

Nothing where there is so much on the line. We don't get this right we are going to have a problem in the game on Saturday."

Triangle Area Special Offers
Comments

Please with your WRAL.com account to comment on this story. You also will need a Facebook account to comment.

Oldest First
View all
Listen & Watch
TVRadio
  • San Francisco 49ers @ Washington Redskins

    Sunday at 1:00 pm on FOX50

  • Major League Baseball New York Yankees at Cleveland Indians

    Tomorrow at 8:00 pm on 99.9 The Fan

  • NFL Football: Philadelphia Eagles at Carolina Panthers

    Thursday at 8:00 pm on 99.9 The Fan

TV/Radio Schedule
CFBNFLNBANHLMLBMiLBGolfRacingTennis
AP Top 25
Fri, Oct 13
2
Clemson
4:00 PT5:00 MT6:00 CT7:00 ET11:00 GMT7:00 北京时间4:00 MST6:00 EST
Preview
Syracuse
8
Washington State
7:30 PT8:30 MT9:30 CT10:30 ET2:30 GMT10:30 北京时间7:30 MST9:30 EST
Preview
California
Sat, Oct 14
17
Michigan
9:00 PT10:00 MT11:00 CT12:00 ET4:00 GMT12:00 北京时间9:00 MST11:00 EST
Indiana
6
TCU
9:00 PT10:00 MT11:00 CT12:00 ET4:00 GMT12:00 北京时间9:00 MST11:00 EST
Kansas State
20
North Carolina St.
9:00 PT10:00 MT11:00 CT12:00 ET4:00 GMT12:00 北京时间9:00 MST11:00 EST
Pittsburgh
Cincinnati
4:30 PT5:30 MT6:30 CT7:30 ET11:30 GMT7:30 北京时间4:30 MST6:30 EST
18
South Florida
24
Texas Tech
9:00 PT10:00 MT11:00 CT12:00 ET4:00 GMT12:00 北京时间9:00 MST11:00 EST
West Virginia
10
Auburn
12:30 PT1:30 MT2:30 CT3:30 ET7:30 GMT3:30 北京时间12:30 MST2:30 EST
LSU
Georgia Tech
12:30 PT1:30 MT2:30 CT3:30 ET7:30 GMT3:30 北京时间12:30 MST2:30 EST
11
Miami (FL)
Baylor
12:30 PT1:30 MT2:30 CT3:30 ET7:30 GMT3:30 北京时间12:30 MST2:30 EST
14
Oklahoma State
12
Oklahoma
12:30 PT1:30 MT2:30 CT3:30 ET7:30 GMT3:30 北京时间12:30 MST2:30 EST
Texas
Purdue
12:30 PT1:30 MT2:30 CT3:30 ET7:30 GMT3:30 北京时间12:30 MST2:30 EST
Preview
7
Wisconsin
25
Navy
12:45 PT1:45 MT2:45 CT3:45 ET7:45 GMT3:45 北京时间12:45 MST2:45 EST
Memphis
East Carolina
4:00 PT5:00 MT6:00 CT7:00 ET11:00 GMT7:00 北京时间4:00 MST6:00 EST
Preview
22
UCF
Arkansas
4:15 PT5:15 MT6:15 CT7:15 ET11:15 GMT7:15 北京时间4:15 MST6:15 EST
1
Alabama
Missouri
4:30 PT5:30 MT6:30 CT7:30 ET11:30 GMT7:30 北京时间4:30 MST6:30 EST
4
Georgia
9
Ohio State
4:30 PT5:30 MT6:30 CT7:30 ET11:30 GMT7:30 北京时间4:30 MST6:30 EST
Nebraska
Cincinnati
4:30 PT5:30 MT6:30 CT7:30 ET11:30 GMT7:30 北京时间4:30 MST6:30 EST
18
South Florida
21
Michigan State
5:00 PT6:00 MT7:00 CT8:00 ET12:00 GMT8:00 北京时间5:00 MST7:00 EST
Minnesota
Utah
5:00 PT6:00 MT7:00 CT8:00 ET12:00 GMT8:00 北京时间5:00 MST7:00 EST
13
USC
Boise State
7:30 PT8:30 MT9:30 CT10:30 ET2:30 GMT10:30 北京时间7:30 MST9:30 EST
Preview
19
San Diego State
5
Washington
7:45 PT8:45 MT9:45 CT10:45 ET2:45 GMT10:45 北京时间7:45 MST9:45 EST
Arizona State
Oregon
8:00 PT9:00 MT10:00 CT11:00 ET3:00 GMT11:00 北京时间8:00 MST10:00 EST
Preview
23
Stanford
NFL Scoreboard
Thursday, Oct. 12
Philadelphia 5:25 PT6:25 MT7:25 CT8:25 ET0:25 GMT8:25 5:25 MST7:25 EST7:25 CT4:25 UAE (+1)20:25 ETNaN:�
Carolina 
Sunday, Oct. 15
Miami 10:00 PT11:00 MT12:00 CT1:00 ET17:00 GMT1:00 10:00 MST12:00 EST12:00 CT21:00 UAE13:00 ETNaN:�
Atlanta 
Chicago 10:00 PT11:00 MT12:00 CT1:00 ET17:00 GMT1:00 10:00 MST12:00 EST12:00 CT21:00 UAE13:00 ETNaN:�
Baltimore 
Cleveland 10:00 PT11:00 MT12:00 CT1:00 ET17:00 GMT1:00 10:00 MST12:00 EST12:00 CT21:00 UAE13:00 ETNaN:�
Houston 
Green Bay 10:00 PT11:00 MT12:00 CT1:00 ET17:00 GMT1:00 10:00 MST12:00 EST12:00 CT21:00 UAE13:00 ETNaN:�
Minnesota 
Detroit 10:00 PT11:00 MT12:00 CT1:00 ET17:00 GMT1:00 10:00 MST12:00 EST12:00 CT21:00 UAE13:00 ETNaN:�
New Orleans 
New England 10:00 PT11:00 MT12:00 CT1:00 ET17:00 GMT1:00 10:00 MST12:00 EST12:00 CT21:00 UAE13:00 ETNaN:�
NY Jets 
San Francisco 10:00 PT11:00 MT12:00 CT1:00 ET17:00 GMT1:00 10:00 MST12:00 EST12:00 CT21:00 UAE13:00 ETNaN:�
Washington 
Tampa Bay 1:05 PT2:05 MT3:05 CT4:05 ET20:05 GMT4:05 1:05 MST3:05 EST3:05 CT0:05 UAE (+1)16:05 ETNaN:�
Arizona 
LA Rams 1:05 PT2:05 MT3:05 CT4:05 ET20:05 GMT4:05 1:05 MST3:05 EST3:05 CT0:05 UAE (+1)16:05 ETNaN:�
Jacksonville 
Pittsburgh 1:25 PT2:25 MT3:25 CT4:25 ET20:25 GMT4:25 1:25 MST3:25 EST3:25 CT0:25 UAE (+1)16:25 ETNaN:�
Kansas City 
LA Chargers 1:25 PT2:25 MT3:25 CT4:25 ET20:25 GMT4:25 1:25 MST3:25 EST3:25 CT0:25 UAE (+1)16:25 ETNaN:�
Oakland 
NY Giants 5:30 PT6:30 MT7:30 CT8:30 ET0:30 GMT8:30 5:30 MST7:30 EST7:30 CT4:30 UAE (+1)20:30 ETNaN:�
Denver 
Monday, Oct. 16
Indianapolis 5:30 PT6:30 MT7:30 CT8:30 ET0:30 GMT8:30 5:30 MST7:30 EST7:30 CT4:30 UAE (+1)20:30 ETNaN:�
Tennessee 
NBA Preseason
Detroit28:04
1st Qtr
Toronto7
Chicago 5:00 PT6:00 MT7:00 CT8:00 ET0:00 GMT8:00 5:00 MST7:00 EST4:00 UAE (+1)02:0020:00 ET7:00 CTNaN:�
Cleveland 
Orlando 5:30 PT6:30 MT7:30 CT8:30 ET0:30 GMT8:30 5:30 MST7:30 EST4:30 UAE (+1)02:3020:30 ET7:30 CTNaN:�
San Antonio 
Oklahoma City 6:00 PT7:00 MT8:00 CT9:00 ET1:00 GMT9:00 6:00 MST8:00 EST5:00 UAE (+1)03:0021:00 ET8:00 CTNaN:�
Denver 
Utah 7:30 PT8:30 MT9:30 CT10:30 ET2:30 GMT10:30 7:30 MST9:30 EST6:30 UAE (+1)04:3022:30 ET9:30 CTNaN:�
LA Lakers 
NHL Scoreboard
St. Louis115:00
1st
NY Rangers1
Columbus014:55
1st
Carolina0
Chicago 4:30 PT5:30 MT6:30 CT7:30 ET23:30 GMT7:30 4:30 MST6:30 EST3:30 UAE (+1)19:30 ETNaN:� BRT
Preview
Montreal 
Philadelphia 5:00 PT6:00 MT7:00 CT8:00 ET0:00 GMT8:00 5:00 MST7:00 EST4:00 UAE (+1)20:00 ETNaN:� BRT
Preview
Nashville 
Detroit 5:30 PT6:30 MT7:30 CT8:30 ET0:30 GMT8:30 5:30 MST7:30 EST4:30 UAE (+1)20:30 ETNaN:� BRT
Preview
Dallas 
Ottawa 7:00 PT8:00 MT9:00 CT10:00 ET2:00 GMT10:00 7:00 MST9:00 EST6:00 UAE (+1)22:00 ETNaN:� BRT
Preview
Vancouver 
Arizona 7:00 PT8:00 MT9:00 CT10:00 ET2:00 GMT10:00 7:00 MST9:00 EST6:00 UAE (+1)22:00 ETNaN:� BRT
Preview
Vegas 
MLB Scoreboard
National League
Washington Postponed
Chi Cubs 
Minor League Baseball
International League
Memphis 4:07 PT5:07 MT6:07 CT7:07 ET12:07 GMT
Durham 
PGALPGAEuropeanChampions
Safeway Open (PGA)
PosNameScoreThru
1B. Steele-15F
2T. Finau-13F
3tP. Mickelson-12F
3tC. Hadley-12F
5tG. DeLaet-11F
5tT. Duncan-11F
7tA. Landry-10F
7tB. Cauley-10F
9tB. Harkins-9F
9tG. Murray-9F
View Full Leaderboard
 
NZL Women's Open (LPGA)
PosNameScoreThru
1B. Henderson-17F
2J. Yan-12F
3H. Park-11F
4J. Song-10F
5tB. Mozo-9F
5tS. Oh-9F
5tB. Recari-9F
8tN. Broch Larsen-8F
8tL. Duncan-8F
8tB. Lincicome-8F
View Full Leaderboard
 
Dunhill Links (EURO)
PosNameScoreThru
1T. Hatton-24F
2R. Fisher-21F
3V. Dubuisson-17F
4tR. Rock-14F
4tM. Warren-14F
4tG. Bourdy-14F
7tO. Fisher-13F
7tE. Pepperell-13F
7tA. Levy-13F
7tL. Donald-13F
View Full Leaderboard
 
PURE Championship (CHMP)
PosNameScoreThru
1B. Langer-17F
2J. Kelly-14F
3S. McCarron-12F
4O. Browne-11F
5tJ. Durant-9F
5tJ. Parnevik-9F
5tK. Perry-9F
5tP. Price-9F
9S. Parel-8F
10tT. Armour III-7F
View Full Leaderboard
 
NASCARNationwideTruckIRLFormula 1
2017 Alabama 500
Qualifying
AJ Allmendinger
Aric Almirola
Trevor Bayne
Ryan Blaney
Clint Bowyer
Chris Buescher
Kurt Busch
Kyle Busch
Landon Cassill
Matt DiBenedetto
View Full Grid
 
2014 Ford EcoBoost 300
Final Results
1. Matt Kenseth
2. Kyle Busch
3. Kyle Larson
4. Ryan Blaney
5. Chris Buescher
6. Regan Smith
7. Ty Dillon
8. Brad Keselowski
9. Elliott Sadler
10. Brian Scott
View Full Results
 
2017 Fred's 250
Qualifying
Michael Affarano
Christopher Bell
Norm Benning
Chase Briscoe
Wendell Chavous
Austin Cindric
Jennifer Jo Cobb
Cody Coughlin
Matt Crafton
Grant Enfinger
View Full Grid
 
2017 Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio
Final Results
1. Josef Newgarden
2. Will Power
3. Graham Rahal
4. Simon Pagenaud
5. Takuma Sato
6. Alexander Rossi
7. Helio Castroneves
8. Ryan Hunter-Reay
9. Scott Dixon
10. Conor Daly
View Full Results
 
2017 Japanese Grand Prix
Final Results
1. Lewis Hamilton
2. Max Verstappen
3. Daniel Ricciardo
4. Valtteri Bottas
5. Kimi Raikkonen
6. Esteban Ocon
7. Sergio Perez
8. Kevin Magnussen
9. Romain Grosjean
10. Felipe Massa
View Full Results
 
ATPWTA
ATP Scoreboard
Tuesday, Oct. 10
Shanghai Rolex Masters (ATP)
First Round
(14) J. Sock6 1 1   
A. Dolgopolov4 6 2   
Z. Zhang2 3    
R. Harrison6 6    
(12) J. Isner4 77 78   
D. Lajovic6 65 66   
A. Bedene6 6    
P. Lorenzi1 4    
(11) K. Anderson6 6    
A. Mannarino3 1    
J. Thompson4 64    
D. Schwartzma6 77    
M. Zverev6 5    
J. Struff3 6    
(13) N. Kyrgios65 0    
S. Johnson77 0    
(10) S. Querrey6 6    
Y. Sugita3 2    
D. Shapovalov77 3 0   
V. Troicki63 6 6   
Second Round
(7) P. Carreno Bu5 5    
A. Ramos-Vino7 7    
R. Gasquet3 6 6   
H. Chung6 4 3   
(15) L. Pouille67 3    
F. Fognini79 6    
(16) J. Del Potro6 6    
A. Rublev3 4    
(4) M. Cilic6 77    
K. Edmund3 65    
 
WTA Scoreboard
Tuesday, Oct. 10
Upper Austria Ladies Linz (WTA)
First Round
(7) T. Maria6 6    
O. Jabeur1 4    
V. Tomova3 78 6   
N. Broady6 66 4   
(4) A. Kontaveit68 3    
M. Buzarnescu710 6    
A. Tomljanovi3 6 6   
M. Puig6 4 1   
V. Kuzmova6 7    
A. Friedsam2 5    
(1) M. Rybarikova7 6    
R. Hogenkamp5 3    
J. Fett7 6    
D. Allertova5 2    
(3) K. Bertens3 64    
V. Lepchenko6 77    
 
Tianjin Open (WTA)
 
Hong Kong Tennis Open (WTA)
First Round
(7) D. Gavrilova6 77    
M. Kato1 64    
A. Guarachi5 4    
N. Osaka7 6    
(4) A. Radwanska6 6    
L. Zhang1 2    
J. Cako6 4 77   
P. Hon3 6 65   
(5) E. Vesnina3 4    
L. Kumkhum6 6    
(2) V. Williams6 6    
R. Ozaki2 2    
(6) A. Pavlyuchen6 6    
T. Babos4 4    
(1) E. Svitolina6 77    
Z. Diyas4 62    
J. Brady6 6    
M. Eguchi3 0    
(3) C. Wozniacki6 6    
E. Bouchard1 1    
 
Our Take
Extra Effort