— No. 8 UNC makes the short trip to No. 18 Duke Thursday for a primetime rivalry tilt. They say that in rivalry games "you can throw out the records."

When it comes to the sports voices of WRAL-TV, WRALSportsFan.com and 99.9 The Fan, the overwhelming -- though not unanimous -- favorite is Carolina.

Here's how the crew breaks things down:

WRAL-TV

Jeff Gravley

Two areas on this game that I will closely monitor are rebounding and shooting percentages. No team in the country rebounds like North Carolina and Roy Williams thinks they can get better at it. He’s not that enamored with their 44.7 rebounds per game. He thinks that’s a little inflated by some of the Moses Malone missed shots, rebound buckets. Either way, the Tar Heels grab 13.7 more rebounds per game than their opponents.

Duke’s not shabby on the boards but they don’t rebound like their rival Tar Heels. One way that could help the Blue Devils counter is by shooting well and they can certainly do that at times. That can certainly light up Cameron into a fever pitch if Duke starts draining threes.

For my pick, I’m going to play the higher likelihood. I’ll take North Carolina’s rebounding over Duke’s potential shooting percentage to give the Tar Heels a three-point edge on the road, 77-74.

Pick: UNC 77, Duke 74



Ken Medlin

The most interesting matchup all night may be at the “4,” the so-called “power forward” position. I say so-called, because Duke (and a lot of other teams these days) has turned the power forward into a “stretch forward.” It’s a quicker, 3-point-shooting - and usually smaller – approach to the position, and it often presents matchup challenges on both sides of the ball. Jayson Tatum has been playing this role a lot this season, and Carolina will likely play Justin Jackson in a similar fashion Thursday night. But for much of the game, UNC will have a much more traditional “4” in Isaiah Hicks. Tatum will be quicker, but Hicks will be stronger inside. It’s a matchup problem for both teams, and a matchup advantage for both teams, which makes it a fascinating “game within the game” to watch.

With Hicks (and Kennedy Meeks), the Tar Heels should likely parley their size advantage into a rebounding advantage – as they have virtually all season, and for that reason I’m picking UNC to win 84-78.

One interesting stat – I looked up three-point shooting numbers for this season, and while one would expect Duke to have taken exponentially more shots from behind the arc, the numbers are virtually identical: Duke’s shooting 186-505 (36.8 percent) and Carolina’s 189-504 (37.5). The Heels have played two more games than Duke, so yes the Devils do shoot more 3’s on average, but it’s interesting nonetheless.

Pick: UNC 84, Duke 78





Jared Fialko

Why? I'll get back to you after I revisit this insane Julian Edelman catch again...I'm only on my 8th rewatch of Super Bowl 51...Go Pats.

Pick: UNC 85, Duke 76

99.9 The Fan ESPN Radio/620 The Buzz

Adam Gold

This is as difficult a match up to predict as this series has presented in recent memory. Not because the teams are so evenly matched, though in terms of overall talent they probably are. This game is a toss of the coin because, even to the most biased fan, the quality of each team’s performance is so unpredictable. Carolina fans would be lying to themselves if they KNEW if their team was going to defend or knock down perimeter shots with enough consistency to deliver a win at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

As for Duke, what’s more up in the air than a team that has struggled to maintain any continuity, relies on freshmen and doesn’t have a pure point guard? On top of that, Duke isn’t great defensively — even on their good days — and the Tar Heels are the best offensive rebounding team in the ACC. The joker in the deck is Theo Pinson. If the Tar Heels wing can play, that’s a player who can really bother Luke Kennard or Grayson Allen on the defensive end and makes their offense flow more freely on the other.

Home court isn’t nearly as big of an edge in this series as others, with each team routinely winning on the opposing floor. Duke might have a slight edge in overall talent and shooting ability, but Carolina’s huge edge in rebounding will be the difference in a 85-81 Tar Heels win.

Pick: UNC 85, Duke 81

Lauren Brownlow

Carolina, 84-79. Because I think they'll split and each win on the other's home court. And I think the Tar Heels will rebound what shots they do miss and make sure Duke doesn't get second shots pretty well.

Pick: UNC 84, Duke 79





Joe Ovies

The kitten knows all. And he's opted for ...

Pick:

WRALSportsFan.com



Aaron Schoonmaker

​I said last week that Duke is at it's best when they have Grayson Allen, Matt Jones, Luke Kennard and Amile Jefferson on the floor together. The problem is they have four freshmen that want to get minutes as well. With all the injuries, all the youth and all the coaching shuffle, I have yet to see a cohesive Duke unit on the year. That's not to say they are not talented, they are. They just are not a typical Coach K TEAM.

On the other hand, UNC has been -- for the most part -- a unit. The balance of youth and veteran talents has proven positive and if I was an AP voter, I would have them top 3.

The rivalry balance speaks for itself, and home court advantage means something. I will combat stats and go gut.

Pick: Duke 87, UNC 79



Marilyn Payne

My Pick: Duke beats North Carolina

Why?

Just making things up at this point. I don't like to do public picks ever because I have no interest in predicting the future and am usually wrong, but my boss says I have to.

Ahead of NC State at UNC I said it was BOUND TO BE A CLOSE GAME & A CLASSIC. So, don't put much weight in my gut feeling ever.

This matchup comes down to the mismatch/clear advantages: will the Blue Devils' guards willingly shoot their way around the Heels' defense or will the Tar Heels exploit their big man advantage low and continue the habit of beating teams on the boards and in the paint?

Honestly, North Carolina has the edge in my opinion: they can also shoot the perimeter (or Lauren Brownlow's beloved long-two) if Duke's defense doubles low as teams have been want to do this season while trying to take away that advantage, guards Joel Berry II and (the more consistent) Justin Jackson balance UNC's offense giving it many looks. I think Theo Pinson returns and gives Roy Williams' squad the option to go small at any time it needs to in order to fittingly defend Mike Krzyzewski's team of shooters.

UNC is and has been the better team but Duke is on the come up, riding three Ws coming into this one.

I don't think that matters as much as the real (non-ability related) reason for my prediction: I have a really hard time believing Duke will lose in Cameron Indoor to UNC and NC State in the same season.

So, K's kids get pseudo-revenge for a loss to Mark Gottfried's guys against Roy's boys or something.

*Rejoice: Pack fans? If your team can't win at home, at least y'all beat Duke at Cameron and UNC didn't? Idk.

Pick: UNC

Caulton Tudor

Carolina has more parts, a lot more experience and probably will wind up being the better team in March.

But the Blue Devils will have a big emotional edge in this game and enough firepower if Luke Kennard and Grayson Allen can victimize the erratic UNC perimeter defense. Devils can’t afford to take a bad board beating, though.

Pick: UNC​

Bob Holliday

Last season in Chapel Hill, Duke overcame a late UNC lead with an emotion-fueled defense that forced stops the last five times the Tar Heels had the ball. The return of Mike Krzyzewski gives Duke an emotional edge Thursday night. I like Duke in a close game.

However, if Theo Pinson is able to play and play at the level he reached before his injury, then the emotional advantage swings to North Carolina.

The added depth that Pinson would bring, plus his special skills-passing, rebounding, and defending, would give the Tar Heels an added boost. If Pinson plays and plays at his usual level, I like North Carolina. Close game for sure.

Pick: UNC