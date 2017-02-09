Colleges

UNC odds-on favorite according to WRAL sports staff

Posted 2:46 p.m. today
Updated 35 minutes ago

Duke's Grayson Allen during the Blue Devils' game versus North Carolina on Saturday, March 5, 2016 in Durham, NC. UNC won 76-72. (Photo by Jack Morton)

Chapel Hill, N.C. — No. 8 UNC makes the short trip to No. 18 Duke Thursday for a primetime rivalry tilt. They say that in rivalry games "you can throw out the records."

When it comes to the sports voices of WRAL-TV, WRALSportsFan.com and 99.9 The Fan, the overwhelming -- though not unanimous -- favorite is Carolina.

Here's how the crew breaks things down:

WRAL-TV

Jeff Gravley

Jeff Gravley

Two areas on this game that I will closely monitor are rebounding and shooting percentages. No team in the country rebounds like North Carolina and Roy Williams thinks they can get better at it. He’s not that enamored with their 44.7 rebounds per game. He thinks that’s a little inflated by some of the Moses Malone missed shots, rebound buckets. Either way, the Tar Heels grab 13.7 more rebounds per game than their opponents.

Duke’s not shabby on the boards but they don’t rebound like their rival Tar Heels. One way that could help the Blue Devils counter is by shooting well and they can certainly do that at times. That can certainly light up Cameron into a fever pitch if Duke starts draining threes.

For my pick, I’m going to play the higher likelihood. I’ll take North Carolina’s rebounding over Duke’s potential shooting percentage to give the Tar Heels a three-point edge on the road, 77-74.

Pick: North Carolina Logo UNC 77, Duke 74

Ken Medlin
Ken Medlin

The most interesting matchup all night may be at the “4,” the so-called “power forward” position. I say so-called, because Duke (and a lot of other teams these days) has turned the power forward into a “stretch forward.” It’s a quicker, 3-point-shooting - and usually smaller – approach to the position, and it often presents matchup challenges on both sides of the ball. Jayson Tatum has been playing this role a lot this season, and Carolina will likely play Justin Jackson in a similar fashion Thursday night. But for much of the game, UNC will have a much more traditional “4” in Isaiah Hicks. Tatum will be quicker, but Hicks will be stronger inside. It’s a matchup problem for both teams, and a matchup advantage for both teams, which makes it a fascinating “game within the game” to watch.

With Hicks (and Kennedy Meeks), the Tar Heels should likely parley their size advantage into a rebounding advantage – as they have virtually all season, and for that reason I’m picking UNC to win 84-78.

One interesting stat – I looked up three-point shooting numbers for this season, and while one would expect Duke to have taken exponentially more shots from behind the arc, the numbers are virtually identical: Duke’s shooting 186-505 (36.8 percent) and Carolina’s 189-504 (37.5). The Heels have played two more games than Duke, so yes the Devils do shoot more 3’s on average, but it’s interesting nonetheless.

Pick: North Carolina Logo UNC 84, Duke 78

Jared Fialko
Jared Fialko

Why? I'll get back to you after I revisit this insane Julian Edelman catch again...I'm only on my 8th rewatch of Super Bowl 51...Go Pats.

Pick: North Carolina Logo UNC 85, Duke 76

99.9 The Fan ESPN Radio/620 The Buzz

Adam Gold

Adam Gold

This is as difficult a match up to predict as this series has presented in recent memory. Not because the teams are so evenly matched, though in terms of overall talent they probably are. This game is a toss of the coin because, even to the most biased fan, the quality of each team’s performance is so unpredictable. Carolina fans would be lying to themselves if they KNEW if their team was going to defend or knock down perimeter shots with enough consistency to deliver a win at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

As for Duke, what’s more up in the air than a team that has struggled to maintain any continuity, relies on freshmen and doesn’t have a pure point guard? On top of that, Duke isn’t great defensively — even on their good days — and the Tar Heels are the best offensive rebounding team in the ACC. The joker in the deck is Theo Pinson. If the Tar Heels wing can play, that’s a player who can really bother Luke Kennard or Grayson Allen on the defensive end and makes their offense flow more freely on the other.

Home court isn’t nearly as big of an edge in this series as others, with each team routinely winning on the opposing floor. Duke might have a slight edge in overall talent and shooting ability, but Carolina’s huge edge in rebounding will be the difference in a 85-81 Tar Heels win.

Pick: North Carolina Logo UNC 85, Duke 81

Lauren Brownlow

Lauren Brownlow

Carolina, 84-79. Because I think they'll split and each win on the other's home court. And I think the Tar Heels will rebound what shots they do miss and make sure Duke doesn't get second shots pretty well.

Pick: North Carolina Logo UNC 84, Duke 79


Joe Ovies
Joe Ovies

The kitten knows all. And he's opted for ...

Pick: North Carolina Logo

WRALSportsFan.com

Aaron Schoonmaker
Aaron Schoonmaker

​I said last week that Duke is at it's best when they have Grayson Allen, Matt Jones, Luke Kennard and Amile Jefferson on the floor together. The problem is they have four freshmen that want to get minutes as well. With all the injuries, all the youth and all the coaching shuffle, I have yet to see a cohesive Duke unit on the year. That's not to say they are not talented, they are. They just are not a typical Coach K TEAM.

On the other hand, UNC has been -- for the most part -- a unit. The balance of youth and veteran talents has proven positive and if I was an AP voter, I would have them top 3.

The rivalry balance speaks for itself, and home court advantage means something. I will combat stats and go gut.

Pick: Duke Logo Duke 87, UNC 79

Marilyn Payne
Marilyn Payne

My Pick: Duke beats North Carolina

Why?

Just making things up at this point. I don't like to do public picks ever because I have no interest in predicting the future and am usually wrong, but my boss says I have to.

Ahead of NC State at UNC I said it was BOUND TO BE A CLOSE GAME & A CLASSIC. So, don't put much weight in my gut feeling ever.

This matchup comes down to the mismatch/clear advantages: will the Blue Devils' guards willingly shoot their way around the Heels' defense or will the Tar Heels exploit their big man advantage low and continue the habit of beating teams on the boards and in the paint?

Honestly, North Carolina has the edge in my opinion: they can also shoot the perimeter (or Lauren Brownlow's beloved long-two) if Duke's defense doubles low as teams have been want to do this season while trying to take away that advantage, guards Joel Berry II and (the more consistent) Justin Jackson balance UNC's offense giving it many looks. I think Theo Pinson returns and gives Roy Williams' squad the option to go small at any time it needs to in order to fittingly defend Mike Krzyzewski's team of shooters.

UNC is and has been the better team but Duke is on the come up, riding three Ws coming into this one.

I don't think that matters as much as the real (non-ability related) reason for my prediction: I have a really hard time believing Duke will lose in Cameron Indoor to UNC and NC State in the same season.

So, K's kids get pseudo-revenge for a loss to Mark Gottfried's guys against Roy's boys or something.

*Rejoice: Pack fans? If your team can't win at home, at least y'all beat Duke at Cameron and UNC didn't? Idk.

Pick: North Carolina Logo UNC

Caulton Tudor

Caulton Tudor

Carolina has more parts, a lot more experience and probably will wind up being the better team in March.

But the Blue Devils will have a big emotional edge in this game and enough firepower if Luke Kennard and Grayson Allen can victimize the erratic UNC perimeter defense. Devils can’t afford to take a bad board beating, though.

Pick: North Carolina Logo UNC​

Bob Holliday

Bob Holliday

Last season in Chapel Hill, Duke overcame a late UNC lead with an emotion-fueled defense that forced stops the last five times the Tar Heels had the ball. The return of Mike Krzyzewski gives Duke an emotional edge Thursday night. I like Duke in a close game.

However, if Theo Pinson is able to play and play at the level he reached before his injury, then the emotional advantage swings to North Carolina.

The added depth that Pinson would bring, plus his special skills-passing, rebounding, and defending, would give the Tar Heels an added boost. If Pinson plays and plays at his usual level, I like North Carolina. Close game for sure.

Pick: North Carolina Logo UNC

Triangle Area Special Offers
Comments

Please with your WRAL.com account to comment on this story. You also will need a Facebook account to comment.

Oldest First
View all
TV
  • ACC Basketball: North Carolina @ Duke

    Tonight at 8:00 on WRAL-TV

  • ACC Basketball: Clemson @ Duke

    Saturday at 1:00 pm on WRAL-TV

  • ACC Basketball: North Carolina @ North Carolina State

    Wednesday at 8:00 pm on WRAL-TV

  • ACC Basketball: Wake Forest @ Duke

    Saturday, Feb. 18 at 1:00 pm on WRAL-TV

TV/Radio Schedule
CBKNFLNBANHLGolfRacingTennis
Men's College Basketball
1
Gonzaga
7:00 PT8:00 MT9:00 CT10:00 ET3:00 GMT11:00 北京时间8:00 MST10:00 EST
Preview
LyMnt
5
Oregon
7:00 PT8:00 MT9:00 CT10:00 ET3:00 GMT11:00 北京时间8:00 MST10:00 EST
Preview
10
UCLA
7
Wisconsin
6:00 PT7:00 MT8:00 CT9:00 ET2:00 GMT10:00 北京时间7:00 MST9:00 EST
Preview
Nebraska
8
North Carolina
5:00 PT6:00 MT7:00 CT8:00 ET1:00 GMT9:00 北京时间6:00 MST8:00 EST
Preview
18
Duke
16
Purdue
4:00 PT5:00 MT6:00 CT7:00 ET12:00 GMT8:00 北京时间5:00 MST7:00 EST
Preview
Indiana
Portland
7:00 PT8:00 MT9:00 CT10:00 ET3:00 GMT11:00 北京时间8:00 MST10:00 EST
Preview
20
Saint Mary's
25
SMU
6:00 PT7:00 MT8:00 CT9:00 ET2:00 GMT10:00 北京时间7:00 MST9:00 EST
Preview
Temple
NFL Scoreboard
Sunday, Feb. 5
New England34F(OT)
Atlanta28
NBA Scoreboard
Philadelphia 4:00 PT5:00 MT6:00 CT7:00 ET0:00 GMT8:00 5:00 MST7:00 EST4:00 UAE (+1)01:0019:00 ET6:00 CTNaN:�
Preview
Orlando 
Houston 4:00 PT5:00 MT6:00 CT7:00 ET0:00 GMT8:00 5:00 MST7:00 EST4:00 UAE (+1)01:0019:00 ET6:00 CTNaN:�
Preview
Charlotte 
Cleveland 5:00 PT6:00 MT7:00 CT8:00 ET1:00 GMT9:00 6:00 MST8:00 EST5:00 UAE (+1)02:0020:00 ET7:00 CTNaN:�
Preview
Oklahoma City 
Utah 5:30 PT6:30 MT7:30 CT8:30 ET1:30 GMT9:30 6:30 MST8:30 EST5:30 UAE (+1)02:3020:30 ET7:30 CTNaN:�
Preview
Dallas 
Boston 7:30 PT8:30 MT9:30 CT10:30 ET3:30 GMT11:30 8:30 MST10:30 EST7:30 UAE (+1)04:3022:30 ET9:30 CTNaN:�
Preview
Portland 
NHL Scoreboard
San Jose 4:00 PT5:00 MT6:00 CT7:00 ET0:00 GMT8:00 北京时间5:00 MST7:00 EST4:00 UAE (+1)19:00 ETNaN:� BRT
Preview
Boston 
Anaheim 4:00 PT5:00 MT6:00 CT7:00 ET0:00 GMT8:00 北京时间5:00 MST7:00 EST4:00 UAE (+1)19:00 ETNaN:� BRT
Preview
Buffalo 
Nashville 4:00 PT5:00 MT6:00 CT7:00 ET0:00 GMT8:00 北京时间5:00 MST7:00 EST4:00 UAE (+1)19:00 ETNaN:� BRT
Preview
NY Rangers 
NY Islanders 4:00 PT5:00 MT6:00 CT7:00 ET0:00 GMT8:00 北京时间5:00 MST7:00 EST4:00 UAE (+1)19:00 ETNaN:� BRT
Preview
Philadelphia 
Detroit 4:00 PT5:00 MT6:00 CT7:00 ET0:00 GMT8:00 北京时间5:00 MST7:00 EST4:00 UAE (+1)19:00 ETNaN:� BRT
Preview
Washington 
Vancouver 4:00 PT5:00 MT6:00 CT7:00 ET0:00 GMT8:00 北京时间5:00 MST7:00 EST4:00 UAE (+1)19:00 ETNaN:� BRT
Preview
Columbus 
St. Louis 4:30 PT5:30 MT6:30 CT7:30 ET0:30 GMT8:30 北京时间5:30 MST7:30 EST4:30 UAE (+1)19:30 ETNaN:� BRT
Preview
Toronto 
Dallas 4:30 PT5:30 MT6:30 CT7:30 ET0:30 GMT8:30 北京时间5:30 MST7:30 EST4:30 UAE (+1)19:30 ETNaN:� BRT
Preview
Ottawa 
Los Angeles 4:30 PT5:30 MT6:30 CT7:30 ET0:30 GMT8:30 北京时间5:30 MST7:30 EST4:30 UAE (+1)19:30 ETNaN:� BRT
Preview
Florida 
Pittsburgh 6:00 PT7:00 MT8:00 CT9:00 ET2:00 GMT10:00 北京时间7:00 MST9:00 EST6:00 UAE (+1)21:00 ETNaN:� BRT
Preview
Colorado 
Montreal 6:00 PT7:00 MT8:00 CT9:00 ET2:00 GMT10:00 北京时间7:00 MST9:00 EST6:00 UAE (+1)21:00 ETNaN:� BRT
Preview
Arizona 
PGALPGAEuropeanChampions
Pebble Beach (PGA)
PosNameScoreThru
1tJ. Dahmen-418
1tR. Lamb-418
1tS. Noh-418
4tM. Hubbard-318
4tR. Garrigus-313
4tN. Watney-313
4tT. Wilkinson-313
8tS. Brown-218
8tJ. Day-218
8tJ. Furyk-218
View Full Leaderboard
 
Bahamas Classic (LPGA)
PosNameScoreThru
1tB. Lincicome - z-26F
1tL. Thompson - z-26F
3S. Lewis-25F
4G. Piller-24F
5tN. Korda-21F
5tP. Phatlum-21F
7A. Ernst-20F
8L. Beck-19F
9tL. Gonzalez Escallon-18F
9tH. Kim-18F
View Full Leaderboard
z = Won in Playoff   y = Lost in Playoff
 
Maybank Malaysia (EURO)
PosNameScoreThru
1M. Warren-918
2P. Khongwatmai-718
3tG. Bhullar-618
3tS. Brazel-618
3tA. Irawan-618
3tM. Siem-618
3tP. Uihlein-618
3tD. Willett-618
9tL. Jensen-518
9tS. Lee-518
View Full Leaderboard
 
Mitsubishi Chmp (CHMP)
PosNameScoreThru
1B. Langer-15F
2F. Couples-14F
3K. Triplett-13F
4tO. Browne-12F
4tL. Janzen-12F
4tD. Toms-12F
4tD. Waldorf-12F
8tR. Mediate-11F
8tT. Pernice, Jr.-11F
8tG. Sauers-11F
View Full Leaderboard
 
NASCARNationwideTruckIRLFormula 1
2016 Ford EcoBoost 400
Final Results
1. Jimmie Johnson
2. Kyle Larson
3. Kevin Harvick
4. Joey Logano
5. Jamie McMurray
6. Kyle Busch
7. Matt Kenseth
8. AJ Allmendinger
9. Denny Hamlin
10. Michael McDowell
View Full Results
 
2014 Ford EcoBoost 300
Final Results
1. Matt Kenseth
2. Kyle Busch
3. Kyle Larson
4. Ryan Blaney
5. Chris Buescher
6. Regan Smith
7. Ty Dillon
8. Brad Keselowski
9. Elliott Sadler
10. Brian Scott
View Full Results
 
2016 Ford EcoBoost 200
Final Results
1. William Byron
2. Tyler Reddick
3. Johnny Sauter
4. Kyle Larson
5. Daniel Hemric
6. Daniel Suarez
7. Matt Crafton
8. Christopher Bell
9. Timothy Peters
10. Cole Custer
View Full Results
 
2016 GoPro Grand Prix of Sonoma
Final Results
1. Simon Pagenaud
2. Graham Rahal
3. Juan Pablo Montoya
4. Ryan Hunter-Reay
5. Alexander Rossi
6. Josef Newgarden
7. Helio Castroneves
8. Marco Andretti
9. Charlie Kimball
10. Sebastien Bourdais
View Full Results
 
2016 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
Final Results
1. Lewis Hamilton
2. Nico Rosberg
3. Sebastian Vettel
4. Max Verstappen
5. Daniel Ricciardo
6. Kimi Raikkonen
7. Nico Hulkenberg
8. Sergio Perez
9. Felipe Massa
10. Fernando Alonso
View Full Results
 
ATP Scoreboard
Thursday, Feb. 9
Open Sud de France (ATP)
Second Round
(4) A. Zverev7 3 6   
A. Bedene5 6 4   
J. Chardy3 6 6   
P. Mathieu6 1 4   
I. Marchenko69 62    
K. De Scheppe711 77    
(3) R. Gasquet7 6    
M. Jaziri5 2    
(5) F. Lopez4 65    
B. Paire6 77    
(2) J. Tsonga6 6    
P. Herbert1 2    
(8) F. Verdasco3 3    
D. Medvedev6 6    
Ecuador Open (ATP)
Second Round
(3) P. Lorenzi6 6    
M. Ebden4 4    
R. Ram77 6    
N. Kicker65 3    
G. Melzer77 3 0   
F. Gaio64 6 0   
(1) I. Karlovic 
V. Estrella B 
Sofia Open (ATP)
Second Round
(8) M. Klizan77 6    
D. Brands63 2    
(5) G. Muller6 7    
M. Youzhny3 5    
(9) V. Troicki2 6 77   
R. Haase6 4 63   
(1) D. Thiem4 4    
N. Basilashvi6 6    
(3) G. Dimitrov4 6 7   
J. Janowicz6 3 5   
S. Darcis6 7    
A. Seppi3 5    
Our Take
Extra Effort