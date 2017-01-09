banner
UNC QB will enter NFL Draft

Posted 56 minutes ago
Updated 44 minutes ago

UNC quarterback Mitch Trubisky (10) before NCAA football action at Kenan Stadium between the North Carolina Tar Heels and the North Carolina State Wolfpack on November 25, 2016 in Chapel Hill, NC. (Will Bratton/WRAL contributor)

Mitch Trubisky, who led the Tar Heels to an 8-5 record in his junior season, announced Monday that he would enter the NFL Draft, where he is expected to be a first-round pick. Bleacher Report's latest mock draft has him going sixth, to the New York Jets.

In his only year as a starter, the redshirt junior finished with a 157.90 efficiency rating – passing for 3748 yards and throwing 30 touchdowns.

Trubisky made the announcement via his personal Twitter account 10 days after the team's season finale in the Sun Bowl, when he said he'd "take time," to decide his future. Trubisky also wrote an article for The Players Tribune explaining his decision.

"After a lot of prayer and thought, I have decided to forgo my senior year and enter the NFL draft. This has been the most difficult decision I’ve ever had to make. But no matter what happens next, I know I’ll never experience something as special as being a Tar Heel," he wrote.

