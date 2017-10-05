banner
North Carolina

UNC says NCAA won't release details Friday regarding Committee on Infractions decision

Posted 1:32 p.m. today
Updated 1:43 p.m. today

UNC Academics Investigation

Chapel Hill, N.C. — The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill says a "scheduling circumstance" will delay the release on Friday of the final decision from the NCAA's Committee on Infractions regarding the university's athletic and academic scandal.

Multiple reports Thursday morning indicated that the NCAA would release its final ruling Friday.

"We have not yet received the Committee’s public infractions report. We anticipate we will be informed 24 hours prior to the actual release at a later date," Vice Chancellor of University Communications Joel Curran said in a statement.

When the final decision does come down, it will be another step toward finalizing an investigation that has gone on for more than five years.

UNC Academics Investigation Archive: UNC investigation

It all started in 2010, when some football players cashed in, literally, on their soon-to-be pro status, accepting gifts, trips and money in violation of the NCAA's rules on amateurism.

When the smoke had cleared, four players – Marvin Austin, Robert Quinn, Greg Little and Michael McAdoo – were dismissed from the team, the coach was fired, the director of athletics retired and the university paid a price: a $50,000 fine, a postseason ban for the football team and the forfeiture of all 16 wins from the 2008 and 2009 seasons.

After the NCAA ruled McAdoo ineligible for receiving improper assistance from tutor Jennifer Wiley on multiple assignments across several academic terms, he sued the university to get back on the team. Among his court documents were work samples, including a paper written for class in the Department of African and Afro-American Studies taught by then-department head Julius Nyang’oro.

That paper was revealed to be largely reproduced from other sources, casting doubt on not only McAdoo's academic accomplishments but the department and the university at large.

UNC sponsored three internal investigations, culminating in the Wainstein Report, which found changed grades, classes that never met and improper assistance for thousands of students, about half of them athletes, over a span of 18 years.

The NCAA reacted with a second investigation of its own, and for the past three years, UNC and the NCAA have been at odds over the organization's right to levy a punishment. The fight has included plenty of back and forth and three different Notices of Allegations from the NCAA.

The NCAA has vigorously argued its right to police and penalize UNC.

UNC has argued that its own investigation and steps taken to remedy the findings of the resulting Wainstein Report should be enough, and that the NCAA does not have the right to punish the university for a scandal that UNC says was primarily academic and did not provide specific benefits to student-athletes.

When the ruling is issued, UNC will have the right to an appeal.

Triangle Area Special Offers
Comments

Please with your WRAL.com account to comment on this story. You also will need a Facebook account to comment.

Oldest First
View all
Listen & Watch
TVRadio
  • ACC Football: Duke @ Virginia

    Saturday at 12:00 pm on WRAL-TV

  • MLB Playoffs Boston Red Sox at Houston Astros

    Tomorrow at 1:30 pm on Buzz Sports Radio

  • MLB Playoffs New York Yankees at Cleveland Indians

    Tomorrow at 4:30 pm on Buzz Sports Radio

  • MLB Playoffs Boston Chicago Cubs at Washington Nationals

    Tomorrow at 7:00 pm on 99.9 The Fan

  • MLB Playoffs Cleveland Indians at New York Yankees

    Sunday at 7:00 pm on 95.7 The Ticket

TV/Radio Schedule
CFBNFLNBANHLMLBMiLBGolfRacingTennis
AP Top 25
Thu, Oct 5
17
Louisville
5:00 PT6:00 MT7:00 CT8:00 ET12:00 GMT8:00 北京时间5:00 MST7:00 EST
Preview
24
North Carolina St.
Sat, Oct 7
Ole Miss
9:00 PT10:00 MT11:00 CT12:00 ET4:00 GMT12:00 北京时间9:00 MST11:00 EST
Preview
12
Auburn
Wake Forest
9:00 PT10:00 MT11:00 CT12:00 ET4:00 GMT12:00 北京时间9:00 MST11:00 EST
Preview
2
Clemson
4
Penn State
9:00 PT10:00 MT11:00 CT12:00 ET4:00 GMT12:00 北京时间9:00 MST11:00 EST
Preview
Northwestern
Iowa State
9:00 PT10:00 MT11:00 CT12:00 ET4:00 GMT12:00 北京时间9:00 MST11:00 EST
Preview
3
Oklahoma
5
Georgia
9:00 PT10:00 MT11:00 CT12:00 ET4:00 GMT12:00 北京时间9:00 MST11:00 EST
Preview
Vanderbilt
LSU
12:30 PT1:30 MT2:30 CT3:30 ET7:30 GMT3:30 北京时间12:30 MST2:30 EST
Preview
21
Florida
13
Miami (FL)
12:30 PT1:30 MT2:30 CT3:30 ET7:30 GMT3:30 北京时间12:30 MST2:30 EST
Preview
Florida State
21
Notre Dame
12:30 PT1:30 MT2:30 CT3:30 ET7:30 GMT3:30 北京时间12:30 MST2:30 EST
Preview
North Carolina
23
West Virginia
12:30 PT1:30 MT2:30 CT3:30 ET7:30 GMT3:30 北京时间12:30 MST2:30 EST
Preview
8
TCU
Maryland
1:00 PT2:00 MT3:00 CT4:00 ET8:00 GMT4:00 北京时间1:00 MST3:00 EST
Preview
10
Ohio State
Oregon State
1:00 PT2:00 MT3:00 CT4:00 ET8:00 GMT4:00 北京时间1:00 MST3:00 EST
Preview
14
USC
16
Virginia Tech
4:15 PT5:15 MT6:15 CT7:15 ET11:15 GMT7:15 北京时间4:15 MST6:15 EST
Preview
Boston College
1
Alabama
4:15 PT5:15 MT6:15 CT7:15 ET11:15 GMT7:15 北京时间4:15 MST6:15 EST
Preview
Texas A&M
Michigan State
4:30 PT5:30 MT6:30 CT7:30 ET11:30 GMT7:30 北京时间4:30 MST6:30 EST
Preview
7
Michigan
25
UCF
5:00 PT6:00 MT7:00 CT8:00 ET12:00 GMT8:00 北京时间5:00 MST7:00 EST
Preview
Cincinnati
9
Wisconsin
5:00 PT6:00 MT7:00 CT8:00 ET12:00 GMT8:00 北京时间5:00 MST7:00 EST
Preview
Nebraska
11
Washington State
5:00 PT6:00 MT7:00 CT8:00 ET12:00 GMT8:00 北京时间5:00 MST7:00 EST
Preview
Oregon
Stanford
7:15 PT8:15 MT9:15 CT10:15 ET2:15 GMT10:15 北京时间7:15 MST9:15 EST
Preview
20
Utah
19
San Diego State
7:45 PT8:45 MT9:45 CT10:45 ET2:45 GMT10:45 北京时间7:45 MST9:45 EST
Preview
UNLV
California
7:45 PT8:45 MT9:45 CT10:45 ET2:45 GMT10:45 北京时间7:45 MST9:45 EST
Preview
6
Washington
NFL Scoreboard
Thursday, Oct. 5
New England 5:25 PT6:25 MT7:25 CT8:25 ET0:25 GMT8:25 5:25 MST7:25 EST7:25 CT4:25 UAE (+1)20:25 ETNaN:�
Preview
Tampa Bay 
Sunday, Oct. 8
Buffalo 10:00 PT11:00 MT12:00 CT1:00 ET17:00 GMT1:00 10:00 MST12:00 EST12:00 CT21:00 UAE13:00 ETNaN:�
Preview
Cincinnati 
NY Jets 10:00 PT11:00 MT12:00 CT1:00 ET17:00 GMT1:00 10:00 MST12:00 EST12:00 CT21:00 UAE13:00 ETNaN:�
Preview
Cleveland 
Carolina 10:00 PT11:00 MT12:00 CT1:00 ET17:00 GMT1:00 10:00 MST12:00 EST12:00 CT21:00 UAE13:00 ETNaN:�
Preview
Detroit 
San Francisco 10:00 PT11:00 MT12:00 CT1:00 ET17:00 GMT1:00 10:00 MST12:00 EST12:00 CT21:00 UAE13:00 ETNaN:�
Preview
Indianapolis 
Tennessee 10:00 PT11:00 MT12:00 CT1:00 ET17:00 GMT1:00 10:00 MST12:00 EST12:00 CT21:00 UAE13:00 ETNaN:�
Preview
Miami 
LA Chargers 10:00 PT11:00 MT12:00 CT1:00 ET17:00 GMT1:00 10:00 MST12:00 EST12:00 CT21:00 UAE13:00 ETNaN:�
Preview
NY Giants 
Arizona 10:00 PT11:00 MT12:00 CT1:00 ET17:00 GMT1:00 10:00 MST12:00 EST12:00 CT21:00 UAE13:00 ETNaN:�
Preview
Philadelphia 
Jacksonville 10:00 PT11:00 MT12:00 CT1:00 ET17:00 GMT1:00 10:00 MST12:00 EST12:00 CT21:00 UAE13:00 ETNaN:�
Preview
Pittsburgh 
Seattle 1:05 PT2:05 MT3:05 CT4:05 ET20:05 GMT4:05 1:05 MST3:05 EST3:05 CT0:05 UAE (+1)16:05 ETNaN:�
Preview
LA Rams 
Baltimore 1:05 PT2:05 MT3:05 CT4:05 ET20:05 GMT4:05 1:05 MST3:05 EST3:05 CT0:05 UAE (+1)16:05 ETNaN:�
Preview
Oakland 
Green Bay 1:25 PT2:25 MT3:25 CT4:25 ET20:25 GMT4:25 1:25 MST3:25 EST3:25 CT0:25 UAE (+1)16:25 ETNaN:�
Preview
Dallas 
Kansas City 5:30 PT6:30 MT7:30 CT8:30 ET0:30 GMT8:30 5:30 MST7:30 EST7:30 CT4:30 UAE (+1)20:30 ETNaN:�
Preview
Houston 
Monday, Oct. 9
Minnesota 5:30 PT6:30 MT7:30 CT8:30 ET0:30 GMT8:30 5:30 MST7:30 EST7:30 CT4:30 UAE (+1)20:30 ETNaN:�
Preview
Chicago 
NBA Preseason
Minnesota111Final
Golden State95
Dallas 4:00 PT5:00 MT6:00 CT7:00 ET23:00 GMT7:00 4:00 MST6:00 EST3:00 UAE (+1)01:0019:00 ET6:00 CTNaN:�
Orlando 
Miami 4:30 PT5:30 MT6:30 CT7:30 ET23:30 GMT7:30 4:30 MST6:30 EST3:30 UAE (+1)01:3019:30 ET6:30 CTNaN:�
Brooklyn 
Toronto 7:00 PT8:00 MT9:00 CT10:00 ET2:00 GMT10:00 7:00 MST9:00 EST6:00 UAE (+1)04:0022:00 ET9:00 CTNaN:�
Portland 
NHL Scoreboard
Nashville 4:00 PT5:00 MT6:00 CT7:00 ET23:00 GMT7:00 4:00 MST6:00 EST3:00 UAE (+1)19:00 ETNaN:� BRT
Preview
Boston 
Montreal 4:00 PT5:00 MT6:00 CT7:00 ET23:00 GMT7:00 4:00 MST6:00 EST3:00 UAE (+1)19:00 ETNaN:� BRT
Preview
Buffalo 
Colorado 4:00 PT5:00 MT6:00 CT7:00 ET23:00 GMT7:00 4:00 MST6:00 EST3:00 UAE (+1)19:00 ETNaN:� BRT
Preview
NY Rangers 
Washington 4:30 PT5:30 MT6:30 CT7:30 ET23:30 GMT7:30 4:30 MST6:30 EST3:30 UAE (+1)19:30 ETNaN:� BRT
Preview
Ottawa 
Minnesota 4:30 PT5:30 MT6:30 CT7:30 ET23:30 GMT7:30 4:30 MST6:30 EST3:30 UAE (+1)19:30 ETNaN:� BRT
Preview
Detroit 
Pittsburgh 5:30 PT6:30 MT7:30 CT8:30 ET0:30 GMT8:30 5:30 MST7:30 EST4:30 UAE (+1)20:30 ETNaN:� BRT
Preview
Chicago 
Arizona 7:00 PT8:00 MT9:00 CT10:00 ET2:00 GMT10:00 7:00 MST9:00 EST6:00 UAE (+1)22:00 ETNaN:� BRT
Preview
Anaheim 
Philadelphia 7:00 PT8:00 MT9:00 CT10:00 ET2:00 GMT10:00 7:00 MST9:00 EST6:00 UAE (+1)22:00 ETNaN:� BRT
Preview
Los Angeles 
MLB Scoreboard
American League
Boston01:08 PT2:08 MT3:08 CT4:08 ET16:08 ET20:08 GMT4:08 1:08 MST3:08 EST3:38 VEN0:08 UAE (+1)3:08 CT
Preview
Houston0
NY Yankees 4:38 PT5:38 MT6:38 CT7:38 ET19:38 ET23:38 GMT7:38 4:38 MST6:38 EST7:08 VEN3:38 UAE (+1)6:38 CT
Preview
Cleveland 
Minor League Baseball
International League
Memphis 4:07 PT5:07 MT6:07 CT7:07 ET12:07 GMT
Durham 
PGALPGAEuropeanChampions
Safeway Open (PGA)
PosNameScoreThru
1B. Steele-714
2tG. DeLaet-417
2tL. Glover-416
2tZ. Johnson-414
2tT. Duncan-411
6T. Gooch-311
7tJ. Kokrak-218
7tB. Davis-217
7tO. Schniederjans-217
7tZ. Blair-216
View Full Leaderboard
 
NZL Women's Open (LPGA)
PosNameScoreThru
1B. Henderson-17F
2J. Yan-12F
3H. Park-11F
4J. Song-10F
5tB. Mozo-9F
5tS. Oh-9F
5tB. Recari-9F
8tN. Broch Larsen-8F
8tL. Duncan-8F
8tB. Lincicome-8F
View Full Leaderboard
 
Dunhill Links (EURO)
PosNameScoreThru
1tN. Colsaerts-518
1tP. Dunne-518
3tO. Fisher-418
3tR. Fox-418
3tT. Hatton-418
3tS. Lowry-418
3tJ. Stalter-418
8tG. Coetzee-318
8tD. Drysdale-318
8tB. Evans-318
View Full Leaderboard
 
PURE Championship (CHMP)
PosNameScoreThru
1B. Langer-17F
2J. Kelly-14F
3S. McCarron-12F
4O. Browne-11F
5tJ. Durant-9F
5tJ. Parnevik-9F
5tK. Perry-9F
5tP. Price-9F
9S. Parel-8F
10tT. Armour III-7F
View Full Leaderboard
 
NASCARNationwideTruckIRLFormula 1
2017 Bank of America 500
Qualifying
AJ Allmendinger
Aric Almirola
Trevor Bayne
Ryan Blaney
Clint Bowyer
Chris Buescher
Kurt Busch
Kyle Busch
Landon Cassill
Matt DiBenedetto
View Full Grid
 
2014 Ford EcoBoost 300
Final Results
1. Matt Kenseth
2. Kyle Busch
3. Kyle Larson
4. Ryan Blaney
5. Chris Buescher
6. Regan Smith
7. Ty Dillon
8. Brad Keselowski
9. Elliott Sadler
10. Brian Scott
View Full Results
 
2017 Las Vegas 350
Final Results
1. Ben Rhodes
2. Christopher Bell
3. Chase Briscoe
4. Austin Cindric
5. Kaz Grala
6. Cody Coughlin
7. Matt Crafton
8. John Hunter Nemechek
9. Grant Enfinger
10. Johnny Sauter
View Full Results
 
2017 GoPro Grand Prix of Sonoma
Final Results
1. Simon Pagenaud
2. Josef Newgarden
3. Will Power
4. Scott Dixon
5. Helio Castroneves
6. Graham Rahal
7. Marco Andretti
8. Ryan Hunter-Reay
9. Sebastien Bourdais
10. Conor Daly
View Full Results
 
2017 Japanese Grand Prix
Qualifying
Fernando Alonso
Valtteri Bottas
Marcus Ericsson
Pierre Gasly
Romain Grosjean
Lewis Hamilton
Nico Hulkenberg
Kevin Magnussen
Felipe Massa
Esteban Ocon
View Full Grid
 
ATPWTA
ATP Scoreboard
Thursday, Oct. 5
China Open (ATP/WTA)
Second Round
(6) J. Isner6 6    
L. Mayer0 3    
(1) R. Nadal6 6    
K. Khachanov3 3    
(7) T. Berdych6 4 1   
A. Rublev1 6 6   
(2) A. Zverev6 6    
F. Fognini4 2    
 
Rakuten Japan Open (ATP)
Second Round
R. Gasquet6 77    
Y. Lu0 65    
(4) D. Goffin2 7 77   
M. Ebden6 5 61   
(3) M. Raonic0     
Y. Sugita1     
Quarterfinals
(8) D. Schwartzma 
S. Johnson 
 
WTA Scoreboard
Thursday, Oct. 5
China Open (ATP/WTA)
Third Round
(4) K. Pliskova1 5    
S. Cirstea6 7    
A. Cornet2 1    
C. Garcia6 6    
B. Strycova6 6    
D. Gavrilova0 4    
(9) J. Ostapenko3     
S. Peng0     
(3) E. Svitolina6 7    
E. Vesnina2 5    
(5) C. Wozniacki1 4    
(12) P. Kvitova6 6    
 
Our Take
Extra Effort