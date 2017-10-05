You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill says a "scheduling circumstance" will delay the release on Friday of the final decision from the NCAA's Committee on Infractions regarding the university's athletic and academic scandal.

Multiple reports Thursday morning indicated that the NCAA would release its final ruling Friday.

"We have not yet received the Committee’s public infractions report. We anticipate we will be informed 24 hours prior to the actual release at a later date," Vice Chancellor of University Communications Joel Curran said in a statement.

When the final decision does come down, it will be another step toward finalizing an investigation that has gone on for more than five years.

Archive: UNC investigation

It all started in 2010, when some football players cashed in, literally, on their soon-to-be pro status, accepting gifts, trips and money in violation of the NCAA's rules on amateurism.

When the smoke had cleared, four players – Marvin Austin, Robert Quinn, Greg Little and Michael McAdoo – were dismissed from the team, the coach was fired, the director of athletics retired and the university paid a price: a $50,000 fine, a postseason ban for the football team and the forfeiture of all 16 wins from the 2008 and 2009 seasons.

After the NCAA ruled McAdoo ineligible for receiving improper assistance from tutor Jennifer Wiley on multiple assignments across several academic terms, he sued the university to get back on the team. Among his court documents were work samples, including a paper written for class in the Department of African and Afro-American Studies taught by then-department head Julius Nyang’oro.

That paper was revealed to be largely reproduced from other sources, casting doubt on not only McAdoo's academic accomplishments but the department and the university at large.

UNC sponsored three internal investigations, culminating in the Wainstein Report, which found changed grades, classes that never met and improper assistance for thousands of students, about half of them athletes, over a span of 18 years.

The NCAA reacted with a second investigation of its own, and for the past three years, UNC and the NCAA have been at odds over the organization's right to levy a punishment. The fight has included plenty of back and forth and three different Notices of Allegations from the NCAA.

The NCAA has vigorously argued its right to police and penalize UNC.

UNC has argued that its own investigation and steps taken to remedy the findings of the resulting Wainstein Report should be enough, and that the NCAA does not have the right to punish the university for a scandal that UNC says was primarily academic and did not provide specific benefits to student-athletes.

When the ruling is issued, UNC will have the right to an appeal.