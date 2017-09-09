Marilyn Payne

UNC struggling to play to potential, falls to 0-2

Posted 6:41 p.m. today
Updated 43 minutes ago

By Marilyn Payne

Chapel Hill, N.C. — The pieces are there, to hear the players tell it.

North Carolina fell to 0-2 for the first time in Larry Fedora's six seasons as head coach Saturday, losing to No. 17 Louisville 47-35. But the Tar Heels say they have everything they need to be successful. The question is whether or not UNC (0-2, 0-1 ACC) can prove that.

Defensive breakdowns continue

North Carolina's defense was, according to the unit's own preseason report, supposed to be the most consistent part of the team and the group that would be reliable in games. In Week 1: gave up three "catastrophic plays," (that's Fedora's term for plays of 20 yards or more) for touchdowns. In Week 2: gave up 27 plays of 10 yards or more.

"(It was) a lack of execution honestly," Cayson Collins said. "We had a good plan. Some of the stuff we had prepared for, they ran early in the game and then they got out of it, we had to go back to some of our base stuff."

The inability to execute comes from breakdowns in communication. Befuddled, the senior linebacker can't identify why the defensive miscommunications are happening.

Collins and Fedora insist there is nothing about the transition to John Papuchis as Gene Chizik's replacement at defensive coordinator that is causing the confusion. The muddled in-game understanding that leads to blown or missed assignments is happening on a by-play basis where on-field communications are anything but clear.

UNC started strong enough on defense against the Cardinals (2-0, 1-0 ACC). Reggie Bonnaton converted the first third-down of the day for Louisville, but Patrice Rene stopped Lamar Jackson's attempt to convert on the second try. The result: field goal, not touchdown. But it unraveled from there.

Bobby Petrino's offense adjusted, and at the end of the day, the reigning Heisman Trophy winner surely got his.

“Lamar Jackson is every bit as good as everybody says he is and thinks he is,” Fedora said.

Jackson finished with 525 yards of total offense (393 passing and 132 rushing yards), the most by any individual player ever versus the Tar Heels.

The Tar Heels surely failed to meet its "win on third downs," goal as Louisville converted nine of its 15 third downs. "We couldn't get off the field," Collins said.

The point of frustration in this first ACC loss and in the season-opening one to Cal was that the Tar Heels got beat on missed assignments on pass plays. The game plan of forcing Jackson to pass only works if UNC is on assignment. In many instances Saturday, it wasn't.

“We weren’t even close to receivers when guys are catching the ball," Fedora said. "I don’t know that you can say that’s because of Lamar Jackson. We’ve got to do a much better job on that back end. I thought our guys did a pretty good job of constricting the rush lanes and not just letting him scramble, I don’t think that that’s what beat us.

“He was able to put the ball on people that were wide open.”

The claim is that the personnel, coaches and leadership are all better than they were during a defensively-atrocious 2014 – the last season Gene Chizik WASN'T UNC's defensive coordinator – but the pieces haven't come together yet in a way that speaks to that at all that being true.

Louisville amassed 706 total offensive yards. That pretty much covers it.

Out-playing the Cardinals offense

On the other side of the ball, North Carolina's pass-catchers saw the defensive misses in the loss to Louisville as less of a major stain on the season, essentially arguing "it's Louisville, he won the Heisman." Maybe Brandon Fritts and Austin Proehl are right, they go against UNC's defense often enough to know. Or maybe there's a reason those guys play offense.

Nonetheless, the Tar Heels played a much closer game to what Fedora's offense typically looks like. Big plays abound, sort of.

UNC started things off right, answering Louisville's opening drive score with one of its own. Dazz Newsome's 54-yard catch-and-run was the first play from scrimmage and a step in the right direction, but the team finished one chunk play short of Fedora's challenge.

He asked them to get 10 pass plays of 15 yards or more in each of the first two games. They got nine on Saturday, but it was certainly an improvement.

"We all realize how big explosive plays are," Proehl said. "They move you up the field, they get the defense on their heels, you really get rolling.

"In a game like this where (Louisville is) moving up and down the field, when you hit them back with a big play, it makes them really overthink stuff."

Quarterback Chazz Surratt found out two days before the game he would start, he said. He finished 12 for 14 with 168 yards and two touchdowns, after playing the entire first half. The redshirt freshman said he was hit on his first run play of the game, and the lower right side of his back began hurting, increasing in discomfort as the half wore on. Fedora and the QB talked before the third quarter, both believed the quarterback could play but probably wouldn't be 100 percent. Enter Brandon Harris, who improved on his first week's showing by completing 17 of 23 passes for 216 yards and a score without a turnover.

Confidence was the key, and comfort, to all of the offensive improvement. Better protection from a "patchwork offensive line," better chemistry with pass catchers and improved understanding of the offense made things work Saturday.

Yet still, an L. Regardless of the fact that the offense says it wants to prove itself.

Kudos to Carolina's special teams unit which was the one area that Fedora thought did well enough to win the game. That's one third closer than in the opening week, but only time will tell if the rest of the team can live up to its own assessments and expectations.

So far, not so good.

Triangle Area Special Offers
Comments

Please with your WRAL.com account to comment on this story. You also will need a Facebook account to comment.

Oldest First
View all
Listen & Watch
CFBNFLMLBMiLBGolfRacingTennis
AP Top 25
Fri, Sept 8
11
Oklahoma State
44Final
South Alabama
7
Northern Colorado
9:00 PT10:00 MT11:00 CT12:00 ET4:00 GMT12:00 北京时间9:00 MST11:00 EST
Preview
22
Florida
Charlotte
7Final
19
Kansas State
55
Cincinnati
14Final
8
Michigan
36
17
Louisville
47Final
North Carolina
35
Florida Atlantic
14Final
9
Wisconsin
31
Fresno State
10Final
1
Alabama
41
23
TCU
28Final
Arkansas
7
16
Miami (FL)
12:30 PT1:30 MT2:30 CT3:30 ET7:30 GMT3:30 北京时间12:30 MST2:30 EST
Preview
Arkansas State
Pittsburgh
14Final
4
Penn State
33
Delaware
0Final
18
Virginia Tech
27
Indiana State
7Final
25
Tennessee
42
13
Auburn
612:12
2nd
3
Clemson
0
Chattanooga
38:16
1st
12
LSU
0
15
Georgia
09:50
1st
24
Notre Dame
3
5
Oklahoma
010:24
1st
2
Ohio State
0
Montana
5:00 PT6:00 MT7:00 CT8:00 ET12:00 GMT8:00 北京时间5:00 MST7:00 EST
Preview
7
Washington
14
Stanford
5:30 PT6:30 MT7:30 CT8:30 ET12:30 GMT8:30 北京时间5:30 MST7:30 EST
Preview
6
USC
Boise State
7:30 PT8:30 MT9:30 CT10:30 ET2:30 GMT10:30 北京时间7:30 MST9:30 EST
Preview
20
Washington State
NFL Scoreboard
Thursday, Sep. 7
Kansas City42Final
New England27
Sunday, Sep. 10
NY Jets 10:00 PT11:00 MT12:00 CT1:00 ET17:00 GMT1:00 10:00 MST12:00 EST12:00 CT21:00 UAE13:00 ETNaN:�
Preview
Buffalo 
Atlanta 10:00 PT11:00 MT12:00 CT1:00 ET17:00 GMT1:00 10:00 MST12:00 EST12:00 CT21:00 UAE13:00 ETNaN:�
Preview
Chicago 
Baltimore 10:00 PT11:00 MT12:00 CT1:00 ET17:00 GMT1:00 10:00 MST12:00 EST12:00 CT21:00 UAE13:00 ETNaN:�
Preview
Cincinnati 
Pittsburgh 10:00 PT11:00 MT12:00 CT1:00 ET17:00 GMT1:00 10:00 MST12:00 EST12:00 CT21:00 UAE13:00 ETNaN:�
Preview
Cleveland 
Arizona 10:00 PT11:00 MT12:00 CT1:00 ET17:00 GMT1:00 10:00 MST12:00 EST12:00 CT21:00 UAE13:00 ETNaN:�
Preview
Detroit 
Jacksonville 10:00 PT11:00 MT12:00 CT1:00 ET17:00 GMT1:00 10:00 MST12:00 EST12:00 CT21:00 UAE13:00 ETNaN:�
Preview
Houston 
Oakland 10:00 PT11:00 MT12:00 CT1:00 ET17:00 GMT1:00 10:00 MST12:00 EST12:00 CT21:00 UAE13:00 ETNaN:�
Preview
Tennessee 
Philadelphia 10:00 PT11:00 MT12:00 CT1:00 ET17:00 GMT1:00 10:00 MST12:00 EST12:00 CT21:00 UAE13:00 ETNaN:�
Preview
Washington 
Indianapolis 1:05 PT2:05 MT3:05 CT4:05 ET20:05 GMT4:05 1:05 MST3:05 EST3:05 CT0:05 UAE (+1)16:05 ETNaN:�
Preview
LA Rams 
Seattle 1:25 PT2:25 MT3:25 CT4:25 ET20:25 GMT4:25 1:25 MST3:25 EST3:25 CT0:25 UAE (+1)16:25 ETNaN:�
Preview
Green Bay 
Carolina 1:25 PT2:25 MT3:25 CT4:25 ET20:25 GMT4:25 1:25 MST3:25 EST3:25 CT0:25 UAE (+1)16:25 ETNaN:�
Preview
San Francisco 
NY Giants 5:30 PT6:30 MT7:30 CT8:30 ET0:30 GMT8:30 5:30 MST7:30 EST7:30 CT4:30 UAE (+1)20:30 ETNaN:�
Preview
Dallas 
Monday, Sep. 11
New Orleans 4:10 PT5:10 MT6:10 CT7:10 ET23:10 GMT7:10 4:10 MST6:10 EST6:10 CT3:10 UAE (+1)19:10 ETNaN:�
Preview
Minnesota 
LA Chargers 7:20 PT8:20 MT9:20 CT10:20 ET2:20 GMT10:20 7:20 MST9:20 EST9:20 CT6:20 UAE (+1)22:20 ETNaN:�
Preview
Denver 
MLB Scoreboard
Interleague
San Francisco0Bot
3rd
Chi White Sox2
American League
Baltimore2Final
Cleveland4
NY Yankees3Final
Texas1
Houston1Final
Oakland11
Detroit4Final
Toronto5
Tampa Bay0Bot
2nd
Boston7
Minnesota1Bot
3rd
Kansas City1
Houston 4:35 PT5:35 MT6:35 CT7:35 ET19:35 ET23:35 GMT7:35 4:35 MST6:35 EST7:05 VEN3:35 UAE (+1)6:35 CT
Preview
Oakland 
LA Angels 6:10 PT7:10 MT8:10 CT9:10 ET21:10 ET1:10 GMT9:10 6:10 MST8:10 EST8:40 VEN5:10 UAE (+1)8:10 CT
Preview
Seattle 
National League
Milwaukee15Final
Chi Cubs2
Philadelphia2Top
4th
Washington1
Miami3Top
4th
Atlanta0
Cincinnati1Bot
3rd
NY Mets2
Pittsburgh2Bot
3rd
St. Louis2
San Diego05:10 PT6:10 MT7:10 CT8:10 ET20:10 ET0:10 GMT8:10 5:10 MST7:10 EST7:40 VEN4:10 UAE (+1)7:10 CT
Preview
Arizona0
Colorado06:10 PT7:10 MT8:10 CT9:10 ET21:10 ET1:10 GMT9:10 6:10 MST8:10 EST8:40 VEN5:10 UAE (+1)8:10 CT
Preview
LA Dodgers0
Minor League Baseball
International League
Lehigh Valley 3:35 PT4:35 MT5:35 CT6:35 ET4:35 MT6:35 ET11:35 GMT7:35 北京时间
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre 
Durham 4:05 PT5:05 MT6:05 CT7:05 ET5:05 MT7:05 ET12:05 GMT8:05 北京时间
Indianapolis 
PGALPGAEuropeanChampions
Dell Tech Champs (PGA)
PosNameScoreThru
1J. Thomas-17F
2J. Spieth-14F
3M. Leishman-13F
4tP. Casey-12F
4tJ. Rahm-12F
6tP. Mickelson-11F
6tK. Na-11F
6tP. Perez-11F
6tP. Reed-11F
10tB. Haas-10F
View Full Leaderboard
 
Indy Women Tech (LPGA)
PosNameScoreThru
1L. Thompson-19F
2L. Ko-15F
3M. Lee-14F
4O. Kristinsdottir-13F
5tA. Buhai-12F
5tB. Henderson-12F
5tH. Kang-12F
5tC. Kung-12F
5tL. Salas-12F
10M. Jutanugarn-11F
View Full Leaderboard
 
Omega European (EURO)
PosNameScoreThru
1S. Hend-1113
2tM. Fitzpatrick-915
2tF. Zanotti-913
2tD. Fichardt-913
5tM. Fraser-818
5tL. Bjerregaard-818
5tD. Burmester-818
5tA. Bjork-815
5tR. Sterne-815
5tT. Jaidee-813
View Full Leaderboard
 
JAPAN AIR Champ (CHMP)
PosNameScoreThru
1S. McCarron-1218
2K. Sutherland-1118
3tT. Hamilton-918
3tC. Montgomerie-918
3tC. Franco-918
6tJ. Sluman-818
6tS. Ames-818
6tP. Goydos-818
6tW. Short, Jr.-818
10tJ. Maggert-718
View Full Leaderboard
 
NASCARNationwideTruckIRLFormula 1
2017 Federated Auto Parts 400
In-Race Results
1. Matt Kenseth
2. Martin Truex Jr.
3. Kyle Busch
4. Kyle Larson
5. Kurt Busch
6. Chase Elliott
7. Ryan Blaney
8. Clint Bowyer
9. Kevin Harvick
10. Kasey Kahne
View Full Results
 
2014 Ford EcoBoost 300
Final Results
1. Matt Kenseth
2. Kyle Busch
3. Kyle Larson
4. Ryan Blaney
5. Chris Buescher
6. Regan Smith
7. Ty Dillon
8. Brad Keselowski
9. Elliott Sadler
10. Brian Scott
View Full Results
 
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 250
Final Results
1. Austin Cindric
2. Noah Gragson
3. Kaz Grala
4. Justin Haley
5. Ryan Truex
6. Johnny Sauter
7. Chase Briscoe
8. Parker Kligerman
9. Austin Wayne Self
10. Ben Rhodes
View Full Results
 
2017 IndyCar Grand Prix at The Glen
Final Results
1. Alexander Rossi
2. Scott Dixon
3. Ryan Hunter-Reay
4. Helio Castroneves
5. Graham Rahal
6. Will Power
7. Charlie Kimball
8. Max Chilton
9. Simon Pagenaud
10. Carlos Munoz
View Full Results
 
2017 Italian Grand Prix
Final Results
1. Lewis Hamilton
2. Valtteri Bottas
3. Sebastian Vettel
4. Daniel Ricciardo
5. Kimi Raikkonen
6. Esteban Ocon
7. Lance Stroll
8. Felipe Massa
9. Sergio Perez
10. Max Verstappen
View Full Results
 
WTA Scoreboard
Saturday, Sep. 9
US Open (ATP/WTA)
Final
(15) M. Keys3 0    
S. Stephens6 6    
Our Take
Extra Effort