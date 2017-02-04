Super Bowl

Volunteer scores pair of Super Bowl tickets from Goodell

Posted 16 minutes ago

Katy, Texas — On Friday a Super Bowl volunteer secured free tickets to the big game, and all she had to do was ask.

Denita Holmes took her request right to the top, and she will be watching Sunday from inside NRG Stadium instead of from her living room.

"We love football," Holmes said.

After a week spent immersed in pregame activities, Holmes, who was volunteering with the Houston Super Bowl Host Committee planned to watch the Patriots and Falcons from her couch in the suburb of Katy, Texas.

One question at the NFL Network Fan Forum changed that.

"Would you happen to have two extra seats in your suite?" Holmes asked NFL Commissioner Roger Goddell.

She was surprised when he responded, "You see me afterwards, we'll see what we got."

Moments later, Holmes was posing for a selfie with the commissioner, and he made good on his word, telling her that two tickets to the hottest ticket in Houston were awaiting her at a downtown hotel.

The score didn't surprise Holmes' husband, who will reap the benefit alongside her.

"These things I've learned to just get used to," he said. "If she puts her mind to it, she's eventually going to get what she wants."

Holmes said the game offers her son, who won't get to go, a teaching moment.

"The worst you can get is a no," she said. "You have to ask."

