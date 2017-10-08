  • Breaking

    Panthers hold off Lions 27-24 — Newton throws for 355 yards & 3 TDs in the road victory.

NFL

VP Pence leaves NFL game after players protest during anthem

Posted 2:06 p.m. today
Updated 2:44 p.m. today

Photo courtesy of The White House

By MICHAEL MAROT, AP Sports Writer

INDIANAPOLIS — Vice President Mike Pence has left the 49ers-Colts game after about a dozen San Francisco players took a knee during the national anthem.

The former Indiana governor flew in so he could watch Peyton Manning's jersey retirement ceremony on Sunday. But Pence didn't stick around long.

Pence said on Twitter: "I left today's Colts game because @POTUS and I will not dignify any event that disrespects our soldiers, our Flag, or our National Anthem."

The White House also issued a statement from Pence, in which he says Americans should rally around the flag. Pence said: "I don't think it's too much to ask NFL players to respect the Flag and our National Anthem."

Pence is a noted sports fan and it's second major event he's attended in his home state since taking office in January. He also attended May's Indianapolis 500, a family tradition.

Manning will become the first Indianapolis-era player in Colts history to have his number retired and will also be inducted into the team's Ring of Honor.

Pence flew in on Saturday after a statue of Manning was unveiled, an event attended by a number of luminaries including NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.

Instead, Pence spent most of Saturday honoring victims of the Las Vegas shooting before returning to his home state.

For more AP NFL coverage: http://pro32.ap.org and http://twitter.com/AP_NFL

6 Comments

  • Edward Anderson Oct 8, 4:12 p.m.
    Hrmph. Definitely a "good excuse" to leave a game which he didn't want to stay for anyway. Optics. I'm sorry, that is a pathetic excuse. He should be joining in with the players, who are exercising their constitutional rights and honoring the men and women in uniform who have died for the right to say "this is not right".

  • Dean Thompson Oct 8, 3:57 p.m.
    Yes, mr pence ... good job ... go home where you belong ...

  • Tony Biancardi Oct 8, 3:47 p.m.
    And hopefully he will be exiting the White House soon.

  • Izzy Mendel Oct 8, 3:32 p.m.
    Pence = snowflake

  • Bubba Smith Oct 8, 3:29 p.m.
    ditto

  • Sandy Smith Oct 8, 3:19 p.m.
    Vice President Pence, thank you for standing up for our soldiers, our Flag, our National Anthem, and the United States of America. What those players did was disrespectful and childish! I wish their sponsors would pull out.

Extra Effort