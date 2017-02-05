Marilyn Payne

Water shortage brings ACC basketball back to Tourney Town

2015 ACC Basketball Tournament. Greensboro Coliseum (Will Bratton/WRAL contributor)

By Marilyn Payne

Greensboro, N.C. — In the last year it seems two things have taken over sports in North Carolina: HB2 and weather ... er ... water.

While the former is much more … controllable … than the latter, fans of Duke, NC State and North Carolina have expressed frustration over the way both have impacted games played or not played in the Triangle and the state.

The latest installment: Sunday’s North Carolina (21-4, 9-2 ACC) versus Notre Dame (17-7, 6-5 ACC) men’s basketball game which was moved to the Greensboro Coliseum because of a water main break and ensuing state of emergency in Chapel Hill, gifting the old Tourney Town that North Carolinians know a Sunday matinee matchup.

Greensboro lost out on events – like hosting a round of the 2017 NCAA men's basketball tournament – in the wake of HB2, the controversial state law that limits the rights of transgender people.

But Chapel Hill's (water) loss over the weekend was Greensboro's gain.

Tar Heel head coach Roy Williams took the opportunity to sound off against well ... both game changers ... after his team beat Mike Brey's Fighting Irish Sunday.

“I’m glad that some people in Greensboro got to see us play," Williams said. "I’m glad we were able to take a game here because of that stupid rule that we have in our state that took a lot of good opportunities for people in our state, a lot of great athletes who like to do things in our state.

"I shouldn’t say rule, it’s a law. Law is more important than a rule, I guess. It's just that it’s ridiculous and what it’s doing to our state and the reputation of our state."

North Carolina's now 113-30 record in the Greensboro Coliseum made it the number one option when the team learned it had to move its game off campus Friday. UNC officials said that in making the move happen on Friday, HB2 never came up in conversation at all.

Williams, however, made it clear that much like the complaints Tar Heels fans had about the football team playing in Hurricane Matthew and that NC State fans had about playing on a Sunday a month ago because of snow he didn't like having to move the game in the first place.

"Playing here in Greensboro, I was really mad. Period, the end," he said. "I wanted to play in the Smith Center. But I trust our people. Right now, everything’s cool in Chapel Hill again – restaurants are open, people can go to the bathroom, all kinds of stuff. They can go to any bathroom they want to in Chapel Hill, I believe so.

"I didn’t like it, I won’t like it, I never will like it," he said of HB2.

Brey's Notre Dame team plays Tuesday, he and Williams pointed out, so postponing the game a day wasn't a good move for the visitors or UNC as the Heels get ready to head into Cameron Indoor Thursday.

"It’s been weird on us because we had Hurricane Matthew and (…) the way we played that night," Williams said. "We had the State game and the problems we had getting everybody to understand what we were trying to do (and) we played great.

"This one here is the most weird thing I’ve ever been involved with in my life."

Despite the weirdness, the Greensboro Coliseum did its best imitation of the Dean Dome and was as loud as any home game in UNC's favor in a tight game down the stretch.

"But the people here today, I’m thrilled," Williams said. "Those people were into it. I love ‘em. Wish I could say thank you to every single one of them because they were important to us winning a game.”

"It was a great crowd. They showed up," Joel Berry II said. "I know they did a lot of booing cause it was some bad officiating, but it’s nothing we can control. They just got loud. Whenever it gets loud in there, it’s hard to communicate for the team that’s on offense.

"It’s the sixth man, and I think they were able to be that for us.”

