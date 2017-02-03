Of all the teams below .500 in the ACC, NC State is...one of them. And in fact of those six below .500 teams, NC State now has head-to-head with exactly...one (Pitt, at 1-8). Good news for State is they'll gain a game on the Panthers this weekend, more than likely, as Coach K returns to the bench and also Pitt is bad. But freaking Boston College and wake both have head-to-head on NC State - which leaves the much tougher back half of NC State's schedule. And Miami. The Hurricanes are 4-5 and according to Ken Pom, this is by far NC State's best remaining chance to win a game. ANY game. Seriously. I just can't even with NC State anymore this year.

Don't think you're immune from this, North Carolina. I saw that gross game you could technically call a win against Pitt on Tuesday night. If you keep trending this way, Tar Heels, you're going to find yourselves in a similar position to NC State except that instead of fighting to avoid Tuesday of the ACC Tournament, you're fighting to stay on Thursday. And talk about backloaded - North Carolina has played two total games against the two six other teams above .500 in league play so far (and won both). Six of their final nine games will be against that cluster of teams above .500. With or without Theo Pinson, the Tar Heels need to buckle down.

And since Duke is getting Coach K back on the sidelines, all will be right with the world and anything Jeff Capel did can be washed away, right? Oh, what's that, he went 4-3 and got Duke's first two road wins of the year? *sips tea*

PITTSBURGH (12-10, 1-8) AT NO. 21 DUKE (17-5, 5-4)

Time: 1:00 p.m.

TV: CBS

#ANALYSIS

Pittsburgh coming off of a demoralizing loss on the road to a good team and going to face another good team on the road. What could possibly go wrong? Well, did I also mention that Coach K is coming back for Duke? Is it possible for Pitt to lose by 1,000 points? Pitt played really hard at North Carolina, and the Tar Heels were seemingly annoyed when Pitt wouldn't just go away on their own. Well, Duke is going to be super fired up at the return of their head coach, and the Blue Devils seemingly have gotten some things figured out. Oh, and as hard as Pitt played at North Carolina, they are still not great. Duke isn't perfect defensively by any stretch, but they're going ot guard the three-point line and that's really Pitt's only hope in this one anyway.

THIS GUY

Michael Young. Please, allow me to use this space to give Michael Young the appreciation he deserves. As unpleasant as his team can be to watch, Young hasn't checked out on this season, even as he's recovering from a broken face and wearing a mask. He plays hard, rebounds well for his size at the 5-spot, shoots three's and draws fouls incredibly efficiently in spite of ending nearly every single Pitt possession. This is how reliant on him that Pitt is: in the four games where he's scored at least 19 points, Pitt has won one of them, lost in overtime in another, lost by five at NC State and two at North Carolina. In the other five games where he didn't hit that mark, three were double-digit losses. His 153 ORtg (offensive efficiency rating) against UNC was his best in ACC play and best since November 14.

HERE'S A GUY

Jayson Tatum. Fouls and turnovers aside, the freshman arguably had his best ACC game (considering the competition level) at Notre Dame on Monday, scoring 19 points on 14 shots. But more important that the points is that he attempted just one three-pointer and pulled down 14 rebounds. He did have four fouls and five turnovers, but getting on the boards and attacking the basket is much more Tatum's game than it is going iso and pulling up for a jumper, or forcing the issue on a wild drive. If Tatum can play more within himself like he did at Notre Dame the rest of the season, he's going to make Duke that much better. But if he starts getting wild with the ball again and lacks a feel of when to dish it off and when to take it, Duke's offense is going to bog back down.

NARRATIVES

Pittsburgh Win:

Pittsburgh Loss:

Duke Win:

Duke Loss:

PREDICTION

Duke, 101-79. Nice little warmup for the Blue Devils headed into the North Carolina game.

MIAMI (14-7, 4-5) AT NC STATE (14-9, 3-7)

Time: 3:00 p.m.

TV: ACC Network

#ANALYSIS

So, Dennis Smith Jr. gets a triple-double, Maverick Rowan scores 31 points, you have a 16-point second half lead at home and you can't close the deal, NC State? In a must-win game? Really? I want to believe in you so badly, mostly because I know you're better than this. But we're more than halfway through ACC play and your numbers don't lie. So maybe I'm the idiot. Sigh. Miami may be even harder of a team to peg than NC State, though. We had some indication something resembling this season was coming for NC State when the Hurricanes thumped them on the road, and yet Miami is...well, to put it mildly is to say all over the place.

Their only road win so far this season was a thrashing of Pitt. Their first half at Duke was pretty good, second half was atrocious. They beat Boston College by one at home, only to thump North Carolina at home and proceed to get thumped by Florida State at home. But one thing is pretty simple: if Miami stays below 20% in turnover percentage, they usually win. They're 8-1 when staying below that mark and 6-6 when above 20%, including a few more-narrow-than-necessary wins over bad teams like Boston College, Penn, Columbia, Rutgers. I guess NC State's "prayer" defense could prove itself effective against the always capable of self-checking Hurricanes.

THIS GUY

Ja'Quan Newton. NC State has, shall we say, struggling to guard opposing point guards this year. But as often as Newton can be dynamic and a game-changer for Miami, he can be...well, a game-changer in a bad way for Miami. Miami is 3-1 in ACC play when Newton has an ORtg of over 100 and 1-4 when he's below that mark. He's going to turn it over a lot - he's had fewer than three turnovers in just one ACC game this season (North Carolina) - but he's going to attack the basket and look to score. Lately he's done well with that, hitting 18-of-29 two-pointers and 17-of-17 free throws while only attempting three three-pointers. He draws fouls well too and in the first meeting with State, he had 21 points and attempted ten free throws. State has to figure out a way to shake him up a little bit. Or, you know, put a hand up and contest shots. Or something.

HERE'S A GUY

Markell Johnson. How does NC State's sparkplug off the bench bounce back from making a crucial mistake down the stretch against Syracuse? He's just a freshman, and those are going to happen, but he's shown utter fearlessness so far as a reserve for the Wolfpack and there's no reason to think that will change. Which is good, because that's exactly what NC State needs right now. And since Torin Dorn is evidently dealing with some sort of a back injury, Johnson's going to have to play. Since he scored eight in the win over Pitt, he's got a total of nine points in the four games since on 3-of-13 shooting. He has eight assists and four steals in that span, though, and that's how he helps State. And right now, NC State does not exactly have a plethora of guards willing or able to make hustle plays on either side of the ball. Markell can be that guy, and they need that from him.

NARRATIVES

Miami Win:

Miami Loss: Just a little offensive slump, nbd

NC State Win: This isn't simply prolonging the inevitable at all

NC State Loss:

PREDICTION

Miami, 77-71. I'm just kind of done picking State to win at this point.

NO. 20 NOTRE DAME (17-6, 6-4) AT NO. 12 NORTH CAROLINA (20-4, 8-2)

Time: 6:00 p.m.

TV: ESPN

#ANALYSIS

Well, this game seemed a whole lot simpler for North Carolina before Theo Pinson's injury against Virginia Tech last week. Frankly, most things for the Tar Heels did. It's not like Pinson alone would be a fix for some of the current issues that ail the Tar Heels, but it would allow North Carolina to go small if they have to. And against a team like Notre Dame, you usually do have to go small for at least some stretch of time. Right now, if the Tar Heels were to go small, they'd have to do it with some combination of Joel Berry, Kenny Williams, Nate Britt and Justin Jackson and one big. And there's certainly not an option of a five-guard lineup anymore, like the one we saw against Florida State. It's a problem, especially when teams come to town with big guys that can stretch the floor and make it tough for North Carolina's more traditional bigs to guard them. Pitt did that, draining 3 after 3, and Notre Dame will too if North Carolina can't figure it out.

On the Notre Dame side of things, they've been struggling on both offense and defense as of late, allowing three straight ACC opponents and four of the last five to post an effective field goal percentage of higher than 50% (and allowing all four of those teams to rebound at least a third of their misses, which is good news for North Carolina). On offense, Notre Dame is just 17-of-56 from three in the last three games (all losses) and 33-of-75 from two in the last two (also both losses). They don't get on the offensive glass anyway, but they really haven't lately. They need to hit their shots and they haven't been. All it takes is a few early bad sequences from North Carolina's defense early on, though, and the Irish could get themselves back into a rhythm offensively. But they desperately miss that Jerian Grant, Demetrius Jackson type guard who can break down opposing defenses.

THIS GUY

Steve Vasturia. Notre Dame's senior guard has hit a bit of a wall lately. After being Mr. Consistency through the better part of the first half of Notre Dame's season, he's shot just 4-of-20 from three in Notre Dame's last four games and has 12 turnovers in the last five games (uncharacteristic for him on both counts). He's also just 3-of-12 from three in the last three games (7-of-34 in the last five). And he's found himself in foul trouble, which is also something he's almost always been able to avoid. Last year against North Carolina, in two losses, he averaged 5.5 points on 4-of-16 shooting (1-of-5 from three) compared to 13 points in the one win on 4-of-11 shooting. And frankly, last year doesn't matter as much - Vasturia has had to take on a bigger role this year, and the Irish need more from him than they've been getting.

HERE'S A GUY

Nate Britt. With Pinson in the lineup, Britt didn't see more than 20 minutes in any of those games. But without him in the first two ACC games this season and without him in the last two, he's seen over 20 in all of them. The senior is going to play. And he's been effective at times - his 10 points at Miami were somewhat fruitless, but he did play well. And he hasn't shot a lot, either. He knows his role within this offense, and that's to take few shots, defend and distribute the ball well. He has seven assists to two turnovers in Pinson's most recent absence (including 4-0 in the Pitt win). Here's an odd stat, too - he's 8-of-15 from three in ACC play (53.3%) but 5-of-9 in the Tar Heels' two ACC losses. He probably shouldn't take more than 1-2 a game, and only if he's open. He's not Pinson, but he can get in there and make plays that may not show up in the box score but can help lead to wins.

NARRATIVES

Notre Dame Win: I'm remembering how much I love you

Notre Dame Loss: I guess Notre Dame just wants to be friends

North Carolina Win:

North Carolina Loss:

PREDICTION

North Carolina, 84-78. I do think, much like Pitt, this will be a game that no one feels good about on the North Carolina side when it's over. But I don't see how the Irish limit the Tar Heels on the glass.

___

NO. 9 VIRGINIA (17-4, 7-2) AT SYRACUSE (14-9, 6-4)

Time: 12:00 p.m.

TV: ESPN2

#ANALYSIS

Well, well, well. Syracuse finally won an ACC road game! But does this mean that the Orange will also buck recent trends and finally lose an ACC game at home? The road has been a treacherous place for all ACC teams this season, and yet Virginia is 4-1 there. And Virginia will be the best team Syracuse has played at home in ACC play.

Wait a second. These two teams have a certain familiarity, don't they? Almost like something significant happened the last time they played? If that doesn't get Virginia's blood flowing, I don't know what would. There's been plenty of turnover of course - for both teams - but that's got to be something the remaining Virginia players haven't forgotten. Syracuse's NCAA Tournament run last year was a happy surprise. Virginia was supposed to make their first Final Four in the Tony Bennett era with arguably his best team. Now, Virginia looks like a team that merely reloads as the Cavaliers are playing like the best team in the ACC, while Syracuse has looked much better lately in its own right. Ultimately, Syracuse's zone is still bad and Virginia's system has given even better Syracuse teams trouble. But it's certainly at least a little bit intriguing as the Cavaliers continue to impress.

NARRATIVES

Virginia Win: It's almost like Virginia has a history of this

Virginia Loss:

Syracuse Win: SYRACUSE IS GOOD AGAIN!

Syracuse Loss:

PREDICTION

Virginia, 75-59. Syracuse is still bad on defense. Even at home.

NO. 6 LOUISVILLE (18-4, 6-3) AT BOSTON COLLEGE (9-14, 2-8)

Time: 3:00 p.m.

TV: ACC Network

#ANALYSIS

Gross. Louisville has to avoid sleep-walking in Chestnut Hill, as happens to even the better teams in the league from time to time, but the Cardinals have been destroying teams on the road - especially bad ones. Really, they've been destroying everyone, but. Boston College has kept it competitive for the most part, losing its last four games by a combined 20 points, but that has seemed more like an anomaly than an indicator of Boston College being "close". They do a lot of things...poorly. The only thing Louisville does poorly in league play is keep opponents off the foul line, and that doesn't really matter since they have 100 guys they can play. So yeah. It could be a bit of a slogfest for Louisville, but ultimately they'll take care of business.

NARRATIVES

Louisville Win:

Louisville Loss:

Boston College Win:

Boston College Loss:

PREDICTION

Louisville, 81-69. Avert your eyes, children!

GEORGIA TECH (13-9, 5-5) AT WAKE FOREST (13-9, 4-6)

Time: 3:00 p.m.

TV: ACC Network

#ANALYSIS

Well isn't this game intriguing! A must-win for Wake Forest against a coach in Josh Pastner and a Georgia Tech team whose mascot this year might as well be ¯\_(ツ)_/¯. It didn't work out so well at Clemson, because as we've all been saying all year, Georgia Tech - as plucky as they are - just cannot shoot a lick. Yes, they make shots sometimes, and they have a REALLY good player in Ben Lammers (and one who will be very good in Josh Okogie). But it's not an accident that they're dead last in nearly every conference-only offensive category. It's their defense that can make things tough on opponents, and that's what Wake is going to have to overcome. It should be easier for the Deacs at home, but they're still young and a team prone to mistakes on that end, even though they're very talented. They'll have to stay patient and not let Georgia Tech dictate the tempo of the game.

NARRATIVES

Georgia Tech Win: Josh Pastner's pregame speech every game, basically

Georgia Tech Loss:

Wake Forest Win:

Wake Forest Loss:

PREDICTION

Wake Forest, 77-68. Deacs find a way to get it done.

SUNDAY

CLEMSON (13-8, 3-6) AT NO. 15 FLORIDA STATE (19-4, 7-3)

Time: 12:30 p.m.

TV: ESPNU

#ANALYSIS

What better way to whet your football appetite on Super Bowl Sunday than by having two football schools play each other? Sadly for the Tigers, this isn't likely to play out the way it did during football season. Although give Clemson credit - they've righted the ship a bit, beating Josh Pastner's Fightin' ¯\_(ツ)_/¯'s at home after beating Pittsburgh on the road. But it's hard to see where Clemson matches up all that well with FSU. The Seminoles bounced back at Miami with a dominant win after they'd been stumbling a bit too, and they did it by asserting themselves on the glass on both ends. Clemson has been awful in league play in terms of rebounding. And it's just hard to imagine Clemson having enough firepower to hang with FSU and its vast array of talent.

NARRATIVES

Clemson Win:

Clemson Loss:

Florida State Win:

Florida State Loss:

PREDICTION

Florida State, 82-73. Seminoles are back on track, and just in time.

Last week: 8-7 (8-6 ACC)

Overall: 52-34 (40-29 ACC)