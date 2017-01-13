banner
Lauren Brownlow

Weekend ACCtion: Top-15 matchups, must-wins and more

Posted 2:30 p.m. yesterday
Updated 11:41 p.m. yesterday

By Lauren Brownlow

It's not too difficult to predict the ACC. You know why? Because road teams don't win! Road teams are now 8-22 in ACC play and six ACC teams (out of 15 total) have all eight of those wins. Notre Dame and North Carolina each have two, and Notre Dame is the only team left without a road loss (one of just two ACC teams without any loss). All but one of the teams with at least one road win are in statistician Ken Pomeroy's top seven ACC teams in terms of minutes continuity (guys in similar roles as they were in the year before, instead of just measuring average years of experience). The one outside that top 7 is Florida State, and the Seminoles - who have already won at Virginia and are certainly for real - will have to re-center themselves emotionally after a big win when they travel to the Smith Center, a place North Carolina has yet to lose this year. Meanwhile, Duke will travel to Louisville and try to keep a road game within single digits in spite of a limited roster, and NC State...well, the Wolfpack had better find a way to beat Georgia Tech. Because...yeah.

NO. 7 DUKE (14-3, 2-2) AT NO. 14 LOUISVILLE (14-3, 2-2)

Time: 12:00 p.m.
TV: ESPN

#ANALYSIS

Somehow, Duke and Louisville have still only faced off a total of three times since Louisville joined the ACC, and Louisville is 1-2 against Duke in that span. And none of the games have been works of offensive brilliance by the Cardinals - Louisville has shot 15-of-59 from three (25.4%) and had one of its six worst offensive performances (per Ken Pomeroy's offensive efficiency) in two of the three games. Gotta make shots, as the saying goes, and Louisville hasn't against Duke. And their defense has been effective against Duke in all three games - it has been Louisville's offense that has let them down.

HOWEVER...

This Duke team has struggled quite a bit in transition, and Louisville would love to get easy basket opportunities rather than face a set defense. And even in a set defense, Duke's defense has not been the same without Amile Jefferson on the interior. Duke will have to control the offensive glass and get back on defense against Louisville, refusing to give the Cardinals anything easy and try to make them into a jump-shooting team. Louisville will have to force Duke into mistakes - Duke doesn't turn it over much, but Louisville thrives on forcing them (which should lead to transition chances).

Duke's not going to lose every ACC road game it plays this year, and it's going to beat some good teams. The Blue Devils will need its offense to be its best defense in this one. When they score points the way they're capable, it puts a lot of pressure on opponents to do the same. And it's not hard to make Louisville make poor decisions on offense. But can Duke do enough? And will Louisville's endless parade of talented athletes who pressure you nonstop on defense just be too much?

THIS GUY

Jayson Tatum. This tweet probably best describes the talented freshman's performance on Tuesday night in Tallahassee:

Pomeroy's numbers say Tatum only ended 26% of possessions when he was on the floor for Duke, but it felt much higher. Probably because he finished 7-of-17 shooting and had four turnovers to no assists. It felt like no matter what, when Tatum got the ball he was going to attack and look to score. Tatum is a very good player and when he drives, he has generally been effective but nothing was working against FSU. He's going to have to be gently reminded by someone - teammates, interim head coach Jeff Capel, someone - that both he and this Duke team are better when they share the ball and make the smart play. BUT that doesn't mean he should go into a shell and not try to make plays on his own. He's going to have to balance that aggressiveness with the team concept. Because Duke certainly needs him.

HERE'S A GUY

Quentin Snider. Louisville's junior point guard is having sort of an up and down year as a offensive player for the Cardinals, but he's been more up than down lately and especially in league play. On the season, he's shooting just about 37% from two and 37% from three but in league play, it's 40% from two and 56.2% from three (9-of-16). Having a shot-maker is huge for the Cardinals, and his assist rate is good too (so is his low turnover rate). Good point guards have given Duke trouble and Snider has certainly been great lately. He'll have to keep being steady and stay out of foul trouble, one of his strengths but tough to do against Grayson Allen.

NARRATIVES

Duke Win:

duke fan finger wag

Duke Loss: Duke fans

please stop this pain

Louisville Win:

sassy emma roberts

Louisville Loss:

faceplant

PREDICTION

Duke, 76-69. Call it a feeling.

NO. 9 FLORIDA STATE (16-1, 4-0) AT NO. 11 NORTH CAROLINA (15-3, 3-1)

Time: 2:00 p.m.
TV: ESPN

#ANALYSIS

Florida State is the least experienced team in terms of Ken Pom's minutes continuity stat to have an ACC road win this year. That's because the Seminoles are very good. Particularly on offense, where they have mismatches all over the court and athleticism and skill for days. North Carolina head coach Roy Williams knows this, and has already been thinking about it this week.

But from an intangible perspective, this is a young-ish FSU team going on the road in league play (a place that has been a minefield for everyone) against a very capable team on both ends. Oh, and this FSU team is coming off of a big win over Duke.

From an actual analytical perspective, North Carolina is going to have to defend without fouling. That was the reason for Wake's comeback in the second half, and it's the only thing UNC's defense has struggled with consistently this year. The Tar Heels don't get to the foul line enough to offset it, and FSU is No. 1 in ACC-only free-throw rate. So even if FSU has a sloppy or poor performance in other facets, if UNC fouls them a lot, they'll keep them around. The Tar Heels have to control the boards, keep turnovers low and try not to get hurt too much by the mismatches FSU can present all over the court. Oh, and stop penetration. Without fouling. Did I mention stop fouling?

THIS GUY

Xavier Rathan-Mayes. We already know one guy who isn't afraid of the Smith Center. FSU's junior point guard dropped 41 points in his last trip to the Dean Dome on 14-of-26 shooting (5-of-11 from three) and he averages 35.5 points in two games against UNC in his career so far on 22-of-42 shooting (12-of-20 from three). His team lost both of those games, a fact that I'm sure the ultra-competitive Rathan-Mayes remembers. And he's no longer the focal point of the FSU offense because of his talented teammates, but he's capable of carrying his team when they need it. He's had two 20-point games in league play so far and has gotten to the foul line at least four times in each game, dishing out 16 assists to just three turnovers. So he's been steady and consistent and everything this team needs. Roy Williams will likely call XRM a "load" to deal with, and if he's too much of one on Saturday, he could be the difference.

HERE'S A GUY

Isaiah Hicks. Remember when Isaiah Hicks couldn't stay out of foul trouble? Well, okay, he still can't. But he's managed to stay out of it long enough for the Tar Heels to have him for at least 20 minutes in three of four ACC games so far, and he's had double-digits in points in two of the four, including averaging 13.5 in the last two games on 10-of-15 shooting (7-of-7 from the foul line). He's picked up at least four fouls in all but one of UNC's ACC games this year, but his 16 points at Wake in 23 minutes were a big reason the Tar Heels held on in that one, as his 16 points were his most since the win over Chaminade back in November. When the Tar Heels looked like a machine. That's not a coincidence, and particularly with freshman big man Tony Bradley likely out with an injury (or at least limited), the Tar Heels need Hicks to stay on the court and stay out of foul trouble in this one.

NARRATIVES

Florida State Win: State champs?

we can win north carolina

Florida State Loss:

meh hockey coach

North Carolina Win: Just like football?

weiler chop

North Carolina Loss:

clarissa no

PREDICTION

North Carolina, 90-79. This will be fun for awhile, but I think the Tar Heels pull away.

SUNDAY

GEORGIA TECH (10-6, 2-2) AT NC STATE (12-5, 1-3)

Time: 6:30 p.m.
TV: ESPNU

#ANALYSIS

Oh, Georgia Tech got another ACC win? Maybe if they lose to Georgia Tech at home by fewer points than they lost to Boston College, Mark Gottfried will tell us once again that his team got better in spite of the loss. Somehow, I very much doubt he will take that approach, but it didn't stop him after a ghastly loss in Chestnut Hill on Wednesday night. The loss itself wasn't ghastly - it wasn't good, but stuff happens on the road in the ACC - it's everything else surrounding it that made it bad. Context matters, and getting blown out by 51 by your rival and then following it up with a flat performance on the road at a team you should beat is, well, bad. And fans are understandably frustrated. This team will get it together, but will it happen in enough time for it to matter?

I don't like to throw this out there, but this is a must-win. Luckily for NC State, Georgia Tech - in spite of having one more ACC win than NC State - is still not good. So win this game, State. Just, figure it out. Win the game.

THIS GUY

Ben Lammers. So lately, Georgia Tech has remembered that their talented and much-improved seven-foot center exists. Which is why they're 1-1 in their last two games! Lammers has averaged 23.5 points, 9.5 rebounds and 2.0 blocks in that stretch and attempted 15.5 shots. That last part is key. Get your guy the ball, Georgia Tech. He's your best player. NC State has some size and depth inside that some of us thought would serve them well in ACC play, but that hasn't been the case yet. Lammers is a legit big who's going to make their lives difficult and they have to try to do the same to him. There's like four NC State big men and yet there's only one...Laminator.

HERE'S A GUY

BeeJay Anya. The senior center has seen double-digit minutes in all of NC State's ACC games so far. He has a grand total of nine rebounds through four games. He does have four blocked shots, but he also has 12 fouls, six turnovers and one assist. Slice the numbers any way you'd like, Anya has to come up big in this game. Anya can still make a difference as a rebounder and a shot-blocker (and just a post defender) with his size and length, and NC State will need him to be a force for good in this game. Omer Yursteven isn't there yet, Ted Kapita has hit some sort of a wall and Abdul Malik-Abu is falling in love with long two-point jumpers. Anya is more or less still who he is, though, and that's good for State if he plays up to his potential.

NARRATIVES

Georgia Tech Win: Oh so you thought this was the easy game on your ACC schedule huh

dr. evil laugh

Georgia Tech Loss:

meh tech fan

NC State Win: The pendulum always swings back

pendulum

NC State Loss:

it's gone it's done

PREDICTION

NC State, 79-63. Wolfpack takes care of business, averts disaster.

_

NO. 19 VIRGINIA (12-3, 2-2) AT CLEMSON (11-5, 1-3)

Time: 12:00 p.m.
TV: ACC Network

#ANALYSIS

As good as Clemson looked entering ACC play, the Tigers have just one league win and it came at Wake Forest. And it required a 15-0 run late. (Not that any win on the road should be dismissed in this league, but just for the sake of context.) And Clemson has lost three in a row. Boy, do the Tigers need this one badly. Not that Virginia doesn't. Clemson is going to have to rebound better than it has been - they're 12th in offensive rebounding percentage in ACC games only and 14th in defensive rebounding percentage - because Virginia's defense will make it tough to make first-chance shots. Oh, and you know, just make any sort of shot, would be my suggestion to Clemson. Make shots. Virginia's defense is still tough but it isn't impenetrable this year, and hte Cavaliers have been prone to droughts on offense. But if you play dumb basketball against Virginia, they will crush you.

NARRATIVES

Virginia Win: So are you going to be good this year or what

sloth smile

Virginia Loss:

party girl shrug

Clemson Win:

gilda basketball

Clemson Loss: Just couldn't quite hang

cat falls

PREDICTION

Clemson, 67-61. Because they're due?

MIAMI (11-4, 1-2) AT PITTSBURGH (12-5, 1-3)

Time: 12:00 p.m.
TV: ACC Network

#ANALYSIS

I don't know what to make of either of these teams, really. I wouldn't call either particularly trustworthy - especially Pitt on the defensive and and Miami on offense - but they're both...capable? Miami is shooting 48.9% from the foul line in ACC play. That is...ew. But Pitt is dead last defensively in most categories in league play anyway. Really Pitt is going to have to get hot from three, which it has done enough in league play, and make sure Miami doesn't get second-chance looks. Miami is going to have to...I mean, I don't know. Be less gross.

NARRATIVES

Miami Win: If no one watches this game will it have even happened

sleepy bills fan

Miami Loss:

letter throw fail

Pittsburgh Win:

weatherman thumbs up

Pittsburgh Loss:

welp i'm out

PREDICTION

Pittsburgh, 74-68. When in doubt, pick the home team.

NO. 20 NOTRE DAME (15-2, 4-0) AT VIRGINIA TECH (13-3, 2-2)

Time: 2:00 p.m.
TV: ACC Network

#ANALYSIS

Notre Dame is winning, but not in the way we're used to seeing Notre Dame win. The Irish aren't really, um, making shots in ACC play. I mean obviously they make enough of them to win, and if you get them into a close game, they're going to make their foul shots (shooting nearly 82% in ACC play). But they're just eighth in ACC-only three-point percentage and 10th in two-point percentage. They haven't shot over 50% from two since their ACC opener, and their 41% eFG% against Miami on Thursday was their worst of the season. It just feels like at some point their cold streak will catch up to them, especially against a team in Virginia Tech that is pretty capable of making shots in their own right (especially at home).

NARRATIVES

Notre Dame Win: Sliding into Notre Dame's DMs like

slide grab leg

Notre Dame Loss:

do you even love me

Virginia Tech Win:

welcome back

Virginia Tech Loss:

egg fail

PREDICTION

Virginia Tech, 81-70. I said at the beginning of this week that I thought the Irish would either drop their first ACC game at Miami or at Virginia Tech. So.

BOSTON COLLEGE (9-8, 2-2) AT SYRACUSE (10-7, 2-2)

Time: 4:00 p.m.
TV: ACC Network

#ANALYSIS

Ah yes, the revenge game that Syracuse has been waiting for since (checks calendar) January 1! This game was when we first realized that Syracuse might be bad. What we really know about Syracuse, though, is that they're much better at home. Boston College is frisky, and you have to make 3's to beat Syracuse which is one of the only things the Eagles do well consistently. But just thinking about those 13 sleepless nights Syracuse has had, lying in wait for the Eagles to come to upstate New York, makes me surer than ever that the Orange will have their revenge. Oh yes.

NARRATIVES

Boston College Win:

x factor dumbfounded

Boston College Loss:

rides bike into door

Syracuse Win: Oh, NOW you can beat Boston College.

lion king eye roll

Syracuse Loss:

glass window fail

PREDICTION

Syracuse, 79-67. REVENGE!

Overall: 27-14 (17-10 ACC)
Last week: 10-4 (10-4 ACC)

Triangle Area Special Offers
Comments

Please with your WRAL.com account to comment on this story. You also will need a Facebook account to comment.

Oldest First
View all
TVRadio
  • NFL: Seattle at Atlanta

    Today at 4:35 pm on FOX50

  • NFL: Pittsburgh at Kansas City

    Tomorrow at 1:00 pm on WRAL-TV

  • NFL: Green Bay at Dallas

    Tomorrow at 4:40 pm on FOX50

  • ACC Basketball: Miami at Wake Forest

    Wednesday at 8:00 pm on WRAL-TV

  • CBB: UNC at Boston College

    Saturday at 12:00 pm on WRAL-TV

  • CBB: NC State vs. Wake Forest

    Saturday, Jan. 21 at 2:00 pm on WRAL-TV

  • NHL: Hurricanes vs. NY Islanders

    Tonight at 7:00 on 99.9 The Fan

  • CBB: NC State vs. Georgia Tech

    Tomorrow at 6:30 pm on WRAL-FM

TV/Radio Schedule
CFBCBKNFLNBANHLGolfRacing
Bowl Games
Mon, Jan 9
CFP Championship
2
Clemson
35Final
1
Alabama
31
Men's College Basketball
1
Baylor
1:30 PT2:30 MT3:30 CT4:30 ET9:30 GMT5:30 北京时间2:30 MST4:30 EST
Preview
25
Kansas St.
Oklahoma St.
11:00 PT12:00 MT1:00 CT2:00 ET7:00 GMT3:00 北京时间12:00 MST2:00 EST
Preview
2
Kansas
3
Villanova
537:20
2nd Half
St. John's
45
4
UCLA
3:00 PT4:00 MT5:00 CT6:00 ET11:00 GMT7:00 北京时间4:00 MST6:00 EST
Preview
Utah
21
Saint Mary's
7:00 PT8:00 MT9:00 CT10:00 ET3:00 GMT11:00 北京时间8:00 MST10:00 EST
Preview
5
Gonzaga
Auburn
1:00 PT2:00 MT3:00 CT4:00 ET9:00 GMT5:00 北京时间2:00 MST4:00 EST
Preview
6
Kentucky
7
Duke
527:34
2nd Half
14
Louisville
59
Truman St.
34Halftime
8
Creighton
45
9
Florida St.
11:00 PT12:00 MT1:00 CT2:00 ET7:00 GMT3:00 北京时间12:00 MST2:00 EST
Preview
11
North Carolina
10
West Virginia
1:00 PT2:00 MT3:00 CT4:00 ET9:00 GMT5:00 北京时间2:00 MST4:00 EST
Preview
Texas
15
Xavier
11:00 PT12:00 MT1:00 CT2:00 ET7:00 GMT3:00 北京时间12:00 MST2:00 EST
Preview
12
Butler
Oregon St.
7:30 PT8:30 MT9:30 CT10:30 ET3:30 GMT11:30 北京时间8:30 MST10:30 EST
Preview
13
Oregon
19
Virginia
702:37
2nd Half
Clemson
67
20
Notre Dame
11:00 PT12:00 MT1:00 CT2:00 ET7:00 GMT3:00 北京时间12:00 MST2:00 EST
Preview
Virginia Tech
Georgia
567:37
2nd Half
23
Florida
55
24
Minnesota
482:21
2nd Half
Penn St.
45
NFL Scoreboard
Saturday, Jan. 14
Seattle 1:35 PT2:35 MT3:35 CT4:35 ET21:35 GMT5:35 北京时间2:35 MST4:35 EST3:35 CT1:35 UAE (+1)16:35 ETNaN:�
Preview
Atlanta 
Houston 5:15 PT6:15 MT7:15 CT8:15 ET1:15 GMT9:15 北京时间6:15 MST8:15 EST7:15 CT5:15 UAE (+1)20:15 ETNaN:�
Preview
New England 
Sunday, Jan. 15
Green Bay 1:40 PT2:40 MT3:40 CT4:40 ET21:40 GMT5:40 北京时间2:40 MST4:40 EST3:40 CT1:40 UAE (+1)16:40 ETNaN:�
Preview
Dallas 
Pittsburgh 5:20 PT6:20 MT7:20 CT8:20 ET1:20 GMT9:20 北京时间6:20 MST8:20 EST7:20 CT5:20 UAE (+1)20:20 ETNaN:�
Preview
Kansas City 
NBA Scoreboard
LA Lakers 12:30 PT1:30 MT2:30 CT3:30 ET20:30 GMT4:30 1:30 MST3:30 EST0:30 UAE (+1)21:3015:30 ET2:30 CTNaN:�
Preview
LA Clippers 
New Orleans 2:00 PT3:00 MT4:00 CT5:00 ET22:00 GMT6:00 3:00 MST5:00 EST2:00 UAE (+1)23:0017:00 ET4:00 CTNaN:�
Preview
Chicago 
San Antonio 3:00 PT4:00 MT5:00 CT6:00 ET23:00 GMT7:00 4:00 MST6:00 EST3:00 UAE (+1)00:0018:00 ET5:00 CTNaN:�
Preview
Phoenix 
Philadelphia 5:00 PT6:00 MT7:00 CT8:00 ET1:00 GMT9:00 6:00 MST8:00 EST5:00 UAE (+1)02:0020:00 ET7:00 CTNaN:�
Preview
Washington 
Orlando 6:00 PT7:00 MT8:00 CT9:00 ET2:00 GMT10:00 7:00 MST9:00 EST6:00 UAE (+1)03:0021:00 ET8:00 CTNaN:�
Preview
Utah 
NHL Scoreboard
Philadelphia11st Int
Boston1
Nashville 12:00 PT1:00 MT2:00 CT3:00 ET20:00 GMT4:00 北京时间1:00 MST3:00 EST0:00 UAE (+1)15:00 ETNaN:� BRT
Preview
Colorado 
NY Rangers 4:00 PT5:00 MT6:00 CT7:00 ET0:00 GMT8:00 北京时间5:00 MST7:00 EST4:00 UAE (+1)19:00 ETNaN:� BRT
Preview
Montreal 
Toronto 4:00 PT5:00 MT6:00 CT7:00 ET0:00 GMT8:00 北京时间5:00 MST7:00 EST4:00 UAE (+1)19:00 ETNaN:� BRT
Preview
Ottawa 
Pittsburgh 4:00 PT5:00 MT6:00 CT7:00 ET0:00 GMT8:00 北京时间5:00 MST7:00 EST4:00 UAE (+1)19:00 ETNaN:� BRT
Preview
Detroit 
Columbus 4:00 PT5:00 MT6:00 CT7:00 ET0:00 GMT8:00 北京时间5:00 MST7:00 EST4:00 UAE (+1)19:00 ETNaN:� BRT
Preview
Florida 
NY Islanders 4:00 PT5:00 MT6:00 CT7:00 ET0:00 GMT8:00 北京时间5:00 MST7:00 EST4:00 UAE (+1)19:00 ETNaN:� BRT
Preview
Carolina 
Anaheim 5:00 PT6:00 MT7:00 CT8:00 ET1:00 GMT9:00 北京时间6:00 MST8:00 EST5:00 UAE (+1)20:00 ETNaN:� BRT
Preview
Arizona 
Minnesota 5:00 PT6:00 MT7:00 CT8:00 ET1:00 GMT9:00 北京时间6:00 MST8:00 EST5:00 UAE (+1)20:00 ETNaN:� BRT
Preview
Dallas 
Winnipeg 7:00 PT8:00 MT9:00 CT10:00 ET3:00 GMT11:00 北京时间8:00 MST10:00 EST7:00 UAE (+1)22:00 ETNaN:� BRT
Preview
Los Angeles 
Calgary 7:00 PT8:00 MT9:00 CT10:00 ET3:00 GMT11:00 北京时间8:00 MST10:00 EST7:00 UAE (+1)22:00 ETNaN:� BRT
Preview
Edmonton 
St. Louis 7:30 PT8:30 MT9:30 CT10:30 ET3:30 GMT11:30 北京时间8:30 MST10:30 EST7:30 UAE (+1)22:30 ETNaN:� BRT
Preview
San Jose 
PGALPGAEuropeanChampions
Sony Open (PGA)
PosNameScoreThru
1J. Thomas-1718
2G. Woodland-1218
3tZ. Johnson-1018
3tJ. Rose-1018
3tH. Swafford-1018
6tL. List-918
6tW. Simpson-918
6tC. Howell III-918
6tS. Kodaira-918
6tT. Finau-918
View Full Leaderboard
 
CME Tour Champ (LPGA)
PosNameScoreThru
1C. Hull-19F
2S. Ryu-17F
3J. Song-15F
4tM. Martin-14F
4tB. Recari-14F
4tA. Jutanugarn-14F
7I. Chun-13F
8tS. Feng-12F
8tA. Yang-12F
10tL. Ko-11F
View Full Leaderboard
 
SA Open (EURO)
PosNameScoreThru
1G. Storm-1718
2R. McIlroy-1418
3tJ. Kruger-1318
3tJ. Smith-1318
5tD. Burmester-1218
5tR. Langasque-1218
5tE. Molinari-1218
5tJ. Stalter-1218
5tP. Uihlein-1218
5tJ. van Zyl-1218
View Full Leaderboard
 
Ch Schwab Champ (CHMP)
PosNameScoreThru
1P. Goydos-15F
2B. Langer-13F
3C. Montgomerie-11F
4tW. Austin-7F
4tJ. Haas-7F
6tS. Dunlap-6F
6tD. Waldorf-6F
8tK. Sutherland-4F
8tJ. Parnevik-4F
10tE. Toledo-3F
View Full Leaderboard
 
NASCARNationwideTruckIRLFormula 1
2016 Ford EcoBoost 400
Final Results
1. Jimmie Johnson
2. Kyle Larson
3. Kevin Harvick
4. Joey Logano
5. Jamie McMurray
6. Kyle Busch
7. Matt Kenseth
8. AJ Allmendinger
9. Denny Hamlin
10. Michael McDowell
View Full Results
 
2014 Ford EcoBoost 300
Final Results
1. Matt Kenseth
2. Kyle Busch
3. Kyle Larson
4. Ryan Blaney
5. Chris Buescher
6. Regan Smith
7. Ty Dillon
8. Brad Keselowski
9. Elliott Sadler
10. Brian Scott
View Full Results
 
2016 Ford EcoBoost 200
Final Results
1. William Byron
2. Tyler Reddick
3. Johnny Sauter
4. Kyle Larson
5. Daniel Hemric
6. Daniel Suarez
7. Matt Crafton
8. Christopher Bell
9. Timothy Peters
10. Cole Custer
View Full Results
 
2016 GoPro Grand Prix of Sonoma
Final Results
1. Simon Pagenaud
2. Graham Rahal
3. Juan Pablo Montoya
4. Ryan Hunter-Reay
5. Alexander Rossi
6. Josef Newgarden
7. Helio Castroneves
8. Marco Andretti
9. Charlie Kimball
10. Sebastien Bourdais
View Full Results
 
2016 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
Final Results
1. Lewis Hamilton
2. Nico Rosberg
3. Sebastian Vettel
4. Max Verstappen
5. Daniel Ricciardo
6. Kimi Raikkonen
7. Nico Hulkenberg
8. Sergio Perez
9. Felipe Massa
10. Fernando Alonso
View Full Results
 
Our Take
Extra Effort