Whittenburg puts 1982-83 championship ring up for auction

Dereck Whittenburg takes the court for the Legends game. The NC State Basketball kicked off the season with "Throwback with the Pack" on October 17, 2014 at Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, North Carolina. (Jerome Carpenter/WRAL Contributor)

Raleigh, N.C. — How much would you pay for a little piece of NC State sports history? And by little, we are talking about championship ring-sized.

Dereck Whittenburg, the author of the famous shot/pass assist to Lorenzo Charles, is auctioning off his 1982-83 national championship ring through Steiner Sports.

The opening and minimum bid for the ring is listed at $1,000 and bidding closes July 29.

The item description on steinersports.com reads:

The ring is crowned with a CZ set within a red stone and features the lettering of "NC STATE / NCAA BASKETBALL CHAMPIONS / 1983." Engraved inside the band are "JOSTENS 10K" and "Dereck Whittenburg." Sporting highly displayable EX/MT to NM condition, the ring comes with a signed LOA from Whittenburg.

The late Charles’ ring sold in public auction for $65,595.20 in 2014.

And in an odd twist of ironic timing, Whittenburg's ring headed to auction the same day UNC revealed their 2017 championship rings.

