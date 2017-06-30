Whittenburg puts 1982-83 championship ring up for auction
Posted 40 minutes ago
Raleigh, N.C. — How much would you pay for a little piece of NC State sports history? And by little, we are talking about championship ring-sized.
Dereck Whittenburg, the author of the famous shot/pass assist to Lorenzo Charles, is auctioning off his 1982-83 national championship ring through Steiner Sports.
The opening and minimum bid for the ring is listed at $1,000 and bidding closes July 29.
The item description on steinersports.com reads:The ring is crowned with a CZ set within a red stone and features the lettering of "NC STATE / NCAA BASKETBALL CHAMPIONS / 1983." Engraved inside the band are "JOSTENS 10K" and "Dereck Whittenburg." Sporting highly displayable EX/MT to NM condition, the ring comes with a signed LOA from Whittenburg.
The late Charles’ ring sold in public auction for $65,595.20 in 2014.
And in an odd twist of ironic timing, Whittenburg's ring headed to auction the same day UNC revealed their 2017 championship rings.
