— How much would you pay for a little piece of NC State sports history? And by little, we are talking about championship-ring-sized.

Friday morning, auction site Steiner Sports opened a sale for a 1982-1983 NC State National Championship ring on its website, asking Wolfpack fans and the Internet exactly that.

The auction site describes a ring with “Dereck Whittenburg” engraved inside the band, but the man himself denies that he placed the ring up for sale and in fact that isn't what is on the ring at all.

A closer inspection of the engraving on the interior of the band shows that there are two spelling errors: "Dereck," is spelled incorrectly (the 'c' is missing) and "Whittenburg," is spelled with an 'e,' instead of a 'u.'

Friday afternoon, WRAL's Jeff Gravley asked Whitt, "Are you selling your 1983 Championship ring or is that false?"

Whittenburg responded, "False!"

Whittenburg is responsible for the famous shot-assist/pass to Lorenzo Charles.

WRALSportsFan.com reached out to Steiner Sports about the auction. The auction company did not answer whether the seller wrote the description with the correct spelling of Whittenburg's name to accompany pictures of the misspelled engraving or if Steiner Sports wrote the description.

"Dereck Whittenburg has decided not to sell his ring based on all of the feedback he received from his fan base in North Carolina," the company responded, addressing the status of the auction of the item.

The opening and minimum bid for the ring was listed as $1,000 and bidding was set to close July 29.

The item description on steinersports.com read:

The ring is crowned with a CZ set within a red stone and features the lettering of "NC STATE / NCAA BASKETBALL CHAMPIONS / 1983." Engraved inside the band are "JOSTENS 10K" and "Dereck Whittenburg." Sporting highly displayable EX/MT to NM condition, the ring comes with a signed LOA from Whittenburg.

The late Charles’ ring sold in public auction for $65,595.20 in 2014.

And in an odd twist of ironic timing, the "Whittenburg," ring headed to auction the same day UNC revealed their 2017 championship rings. The Tar Heels, however, can confirm that these are the real deal.

