No. 11 North Carolina's 96-83 win against No. 9 Florida State was everything a Top 15 matchup should be. There were five ties and five lead changes between the Noles (16-2, 4-1 ACC) and Heels (16-3, 4-1 ACC) before Roy William's home team handed Leonard Hamilton's its first conference loss of the season and ended FSU's longest winning streak ever after 12 straight wins.

But before UNC put the game away with an 8-0 run late in the second, it was never a double-digit game.

With 2:57 left in the first half, all three of Roy Williams available big men -- Kennedy Meeks, Isaiah Hicks and Luke Maye -- already had two fouls. With freshman Tony Bradley on the bench in a suit with a concussion, the Hall of Fame coach made a decision he'd never made before in his career: play an all guard lineup.

Joel Berry II's back-to-back buckets pushed a tie game, with 4:07 left in the first half, into a five-point one. But WIlliams needed to do something to get to the break, without jeopardizing the status of his bigs.

"(There were) some weird lineups out there -- first time in 29 years as a head coach that I've ever had five guys out there with no post player," Williams said. "We had Kennedy with two (fouls), Luke with two and Isaiah with two and I was trying to get them (out) because I wanted to have them at the end of the game instead of the last two minutes of the first half."

Leading 42-37, the coach pulled the trigger. Dwayne Bacon was whistled for a foul on Theo Pinson as the Tar Heel came down with a defensive rebound and it sent the game into the final media timeout of the half.

Berry, Pinson, Maye, sophomore Kenny Williams and Freshman Brandon Robinson came to the Tar Heels huddle.

Berry, Pinson, Robinson, Nate Britt and Justin Jackson took the floor as William's smallest lineup ever (by position) against the tallest team in the NCAA (according to KenPom).

Here's how the team remembers the unexpected decision:

Justin Jackson: "I was kind of thrown off because Luke was the only big in there at first and (coach) said, 'Nate, go get Luke,' then he told me to go get Kenny. I was trying to add up in my head -- ok, so who's the five? (Coach) pointed at me and said, 'Five,' he pointed at Theo and said 'Four,' Nate and said, 'Three,' Brandon said, 'Two,' and Joel was the one. I said, 'Ok, let's go out there and play a little bit.'"

Joel Berry II: "Justin was at the five -- he started laughing when (coach) was calling out the lineup. With Justin at the five, it was hard for them to guard us on the offensive end. On the defensive end, we just tried to guard them, just tried to box out. They were sending all five guys to the boards and we were small."

Roy Williams: "It was a necessity. Think about Florida State's team -- they don't really have a true post player, unless it's (Michael) Ojo. (Jonathan) Isaac played the four for them. It's a hard defensive team, it's hard to matchup with them anyway. So, that was one thing that gave us a little better feel about it because they didn't have two post players that could beat up Justin or Theo inside."

Pinson: "It just makes it harder on them because I'm going to bring the five out of the paint, then those guys have driving lanes and we took advantage of them."

Jackson said Williams told the guys to just "go out there and be a basketball player," but even with the command for the 6-foot-8 junior to go low post and the 6-foot-6 defensive ace to play the offensive four, it was clear what the defensive matchups would be.

"Yea, put (Pinson) on Ojo, I'll take Isaac," Jackson said, laughing, when asked if it was a 'no-brainer,' to put Pinson on the biggest Seminole of them all. "It was alright, Ojo is probably one of the biggest guys we'll have to guard all year and the fact that Theo had to guard him for three minutes, that shows the toughness that Theo has because that's a big boy."

Fifth-year senior Ojo is a sturdy ACC veteran listed at 7-foot-1 and a treat to guard, if you're a confident Pinson, having just hit your first field goals of the season.

"I'll take that as a challenge, I don't care how big you are," PInson said. "I told (Jackson) before I went out there: I said, 'Ojo is mine.' It was in timeout. I told Justin. He said, 'Who you want?' I said, 'Man, I got Ojo.' He was like, 'OK.' You know Justin, he don't want to guard him.

"(Jackson) knew who he was going to guard, he wasn't going to guard Ojo, they would've went to him way earlier."

Despite his enthusiasm, Pinson got bodied on his first defensive possession in the paint while trying to post up and draw an offensive foul against Ojo, who scored over top of him, sending Pinson to the ground without a whistle.

"I was mad at myself that I fell on the first hit, I should've ate the first one and just let him hit me," Pinson said. "And then, I didn't really care, I actually wanted him to catch it to see what I could do."

The small lineup worked: Ojo's bucket was FSU's last of the half.

About 30 seconds later, Pinson got Ojo to foul him and the Tar Heel made both shots UNC by four. A Britt steal turned into Jackson dunking in transition: Heels by six. Defensive rebounds by Pinson and Kenny Williams kept North Carolina in control and Berry sank a three with seven seconds left in the half to give the home team the nine-point edge at the half.

The all-guard floor isn't one that the Tar Heels expect to see again, but it's now one they know they can use if Ole Roy can't get his bigs to break the fouling habit they've shown to have this week.

"We've never practiced that before -- usually Justin will go to the four or Theo -- but we've never had one of them at the five," Berry said. "We did a great job of stopping (FSU) on the defensive end to where we didn't have to run any plays from just a set.

"Now coach sees that he can do that lineup, so maybe we'll do it a little bit more. I don't mind it, I feel like we were running. We want our big guys in the game because they give us something down low, but if we can do that and be productive like we did tonight, I don't mind it."

"I'm pretty sure we won't go five guards again, unless we have every big with two fouls again," Pinson said. "You didn't see it second half because we've got bigs that can go out there and play. But it was fun, I'm not going to even lie. It was a battle, I was tired as crap at halftime but it was fun."