North Carolina

Williams, UNC happy to see NCAA cloud lift ahead of new season

Posted 6:06 p.m. today
Updated 47 minutes ago

Chapel Hill, N.C. — It's not often that a defending national champion enters the college basketball season feeling relieved, but that might be just the word to use for the UNC Tar Heels ahead of the 2017-18 season.

Following Friday's news that the university wouldn't be punished by the NCAA for a years-long academic scandal, there were plenty of smiles to go around during the team's media day event.

But head coach Roy Williams said he didn't celebrate following Friday's decision.

"I did not jump up and down. I did not scream. I didn't gloat," Williams said.

The Hall of Fame coach did admit, however, that the hovering cloud of potential NCAA sanctions lingered over the program for the last several years.

In a long-anticipated ruling, the NCAA on Friday said it "could not conclude that the University of North Carolina violated NCAA academic rules" in years of paper classes. The NCAA found, as UNC has argued, that the classes benefited all students, not primarily student-athletes.

The NCAA Committee on Infractions found that it was more likely than not that student-athletes benefited from paper classes, earning grades which kept them eligible, and that it was likely that some UNC personnel knew about those courses and used them to keep athletes eligible.

But, because the courses, when offered, did not violate UNC's internal standards, the NCAA could not find academic fraud.

Williams said there is no doubt the investigation impacted the UNC program.

"We signed close to 26 McDonald's All Americans our first 10 years. We've signed one in the last four years," Williams said. "It was hard defending my integrity, defending my school. Not knowing what was going to happen was a huge part of it, so it wasn't pleasant."

Star point guard Joel Berry said players also had to deal with the what-ifs associated with the impending decision by the NCAA.

"Before I got here, I had a lot of people tell me, 'You shouldn't go to Carolina,'" Berry said.

But Berry did end up at UNC, along with other talented players such as Kennedy Meeks, Justin Jackson, Isaiah Hicks – and the list goes on.

And those players went to back-to-back NCAA Championship games, including April's triumph over Gonzaga.

"Yeah, we've been alright," Roy said with a shrug when asked about the scandal's impact on his ability to recruit.

Now, entering a new season in Chapel Hill, Williams and his new crop of players won't have to focus on anything but basketball.

