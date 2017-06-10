You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Straddling the border of China and Nepal, 31-year-old Patrick Mauro unfurled an American flag, posed for a few photos and waited for some more climbers from his group to summit behind him. Half an hour later, he was on his way down.

The view from the top of the world is spectacular, after all. But once you're up there on top of Mount Everest, balancing on the summit of the highest point in the world, all you can think about is getting down.

"I had probably 30 seconds of being like, 'This is awesome, this is great, so cool,' and then you're like, 'I don't want to be here anymore," Mauro said Friday during a trip back to Raleigh. "Now I am at the most remote spot if anything bad happens."

Mauro, a Raleigh native and Wakefield High School graduate, began putting the trip together a couple years ago. He found a guide company—Washington-based International Mountain Guides—and began wooing sponsors to help raise the $40,000 cost of the climb.

He left his data science job in New York in late March and arrived in Kathmandu, Nepal a few days later. About eight weeks later, he was coming home.

With previous ascents all over the United States, and some more big climbs checked off around the world, Mauro said he knew well the risk of climbing Everest.

"I looked at the risk, and I couldn't make that go away," Mauro said. "I talked to a lot of people that have climbed Everest ... ​I started to just realized there was this common theme. Maybe there is no rationalization, it was just something that I was like, if i have this opportunity and I don't take it, could I, when I'm 60 or 70, look back and be OK with that.

"Knowing myself and having that sort of existential, philosophical analysis of the situation, I (said), let me just do it. You can always turn around."

Mauro said he's finished for now with his data science job. Instead, he'll be packing up his car and driving out west to do some more climbing.

He's not done with the big mountains, though, even if that would ease his mom's mind.

"She is getting better with the anxiety," Mauro said. "She's not happy with my plans to continue doing this in more and more remote settings."