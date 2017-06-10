News and Notes

With Everest down, Raleigh native looks to other big climbs

Posted 37 minutes ago
Updated 34 minutes ago

Raleigh native Patrick Mauro summited Mount Everest in May. Here, Mauro holds an American flag at the top of the mountain on May 25. Mauro said fewer than 800 Americans have reached the summit of the world's tallest mountain. Photo courtesy of Patrick Mauro

By Evan Matsumoto

Raleigh, N.C. — Straddling the border of China and Nepal, 31-year-old Patrick Mauro unfurled an American flag, posed for a few photos and waited for some more climbers from his group to summit behind him. Half an hour later, he was on his way down.

The view from the top of the world is spectacular, after all. But once you're up there on top of Mount Everest, balancing on the summit of the highest point in the world, all you can think about is getting down.

"I had probably 30 seconds of being like, 'This is awesome, this is great, so cool,' and then you're like, 'I don't want to be here anymore," Mauro said Friday during a trip back to Raleigh. "Now I am at the most remote spot if anything bad happens."

Mauro, a Raleigh native and Wakefield High School graduate, began putting the trip together a couple years ago. He found a guide company—Washington-based International Mountain Guides—and began wooing sponsors to help raise the $40,000 cost of the climb.

He left his data science job in New York in late March and arrived in Kathmandu, Nepal a few days later. About eight weeks later, he was coming home.

With previous ascents all over the United States, and some more big climbs checked off around the world, Mauro said he knew well the risk of climbing Everest.

"I looked at the risk, and I couldn't make that go away," Mauro said. "I talked to a lot of people that have climbed Everest ... ​I started to just realized there was this common theme. Maybe there is no rationalization, it was just something that I was like, if i have this opportunity and I don't take it, could I, when I'm 60 or 70, look back and be OK with that.

"Knowing myself and having that sort of existential, philosophical analysis of the situation, I (said), let me just do it. You can always turn around."

Mauro said he's finished for now with his data science job. Instead, he'll be packing up his car and driving out west to do some more climbing.

He's not done with the big mountains, though, even if that would ease his mom's mind.

"She is getting better with the anxiety," Mauro said. "She's not happy with my plans to continue doing this in more and more remote settings."

One of the many traffic jams in the Khumbu Ice Fall encountered during the summit push.

Triangle Area Special Offers
Comments

Please with your WRAL.com account to comment on this story. You also will need a Facebook account to comment.

Oldest First
View all
TVRadio
  • NASCAR: Atlanta 400 from Pocono

    Today at 1:00 pm on FOX50

  • The Belmont Stakes

    Tonight at 5:00 on WRAL-TV

  • MLB: Baltimore at NY Yankees

    Tonight at 7:00 on FOX50

  • Tennis: French Open

    Tomorrow at 9:00 am on WRAL-TV

  • WSOC: Team USA v. Norway

    Tomorrow at 1:00 pm on WRAL-TV

  • NHL: Pittsburgh at Nashville

    Tomorrow at 8:00 pm on WRAL-TV

  • The Belmont Stakes

    Tonight at 5:00 on 99.9 The Fan

  • MLB: Detroit at Boston

    Tonight at 7:00 on 99.9 The Fan

  • NHL: Pittsburgh at Nashville

    Tomorrow at 8:00 pm on 99.9 The Fan

TV/Radio Schedule
NBANHLMLBMiLBGolfRacingTennis
NBA Scoreboard
Monday, Jun 12
Cleveland 6:00 PT7:00 MT8:00 CT9:00 ET1:00 GMT9:00 6:00 MST8:00 EST5:00 UAE (+1)03:0021:00 ET8:00 CTNaN:�
Golden State 
NHL Scoreboard
Sunday, Jun 11
Pittsburgh 5:00 PT6:00 MT7:00 CT8:00 ET0:00 GMT8:00 5:00 MST7:00 EST4:00 UAE (+1)20:00 ETNaN:� BRT
Nashville 
MLB Scoreboard
Interleague
Texas0Top
1st
Washington0
Minnesota 1:05 PT2:05 MT3:05 CT4:05 ET16:05 ET20:05 GMT4:05 1:05 MST3:05 EST3:35 VEN0:05 UAE (+1)3:05 CT
Preview
San Francisco 
Kansas City 1:10 PT2:10 MT3:10 CT4:10 ET16:10 ET20:10 GMT4:10 1:10 MST3:10 EST3:40 VEN0:10 UAE (+1)3:10 CT
Preview
San Diego 
American League
Oakland011:10 PT12:10 MT1:10 CT2:10 ET14:10 ET18:10 GMT2:10 11:10 MST1:10 EST1:40 VEN22:10 UAE1:10 CT
Preview
Tampa Bay0
LA Angels 1:10 PT2:10 MT3:10 CT4:10 ET16:10 ET20:10 GMT4:10 1:10 MST3:10 EST3:40 VEN0:10 UAE (+1)3:10 CT
Preview
Houston 
Oakland 2:40 PT3:40 MT4:40 CT5:40 ET17:40 ET21:40 GMT5:40 2:40 MST4:40 EST5:10 VEN1:40 UAE (+1)4:40 CT
Preview
Tampa Bay 
Detroit 4:15 PT5:15 MT6:15 CT7:15 ET19:15 ET23:15 GMT7:15 4:15 MST6:15 EST6:45 VEN3:15 UAE (+1)6:15 CT
Preview
Boston 
Chi White Sox 4:15 PT5:15 MT6:15 CT7:15 ET19:15 ET23:15 GMT7:15 4:15 MST6:15 EST6:45 VEN3:15 UAE (+1)6:15 CT
Preview
Cleveland 
Baltimore 4:15 PT5:15 MT6:15 CT7:15 ET19:15 ET23:15 GMT7:15 4:15 MST6:15 EST6:45 VEN3:15 UAE (+1)6:15 CT
Preview
NY Yankees 
Toronto 7:10 PT8:10 MT9:10 CT10:10 ET22:10 ET2:10 GMT10:10 7:10 MST9:10 EST9:40 VEN6:10 UAE (+1)9:10 CT
Preview
Seattle 
National League
NY Mets010:10 PT11:10 MT12:10 CT1:10 ET13:10 ET17:10 GMT1:10 10:10 MST12:10 EST12:40 VEN21:10 UAE12:10 CT
Preview
Atlanta0
Philadelphia011:15 PT12:15 MT1:15 CT2:15 ET14:15 ET18:15 GMT2:15 11:15 MST1:15 EST1:45 VEN22:15 UAE1:15 CT
Preview
St. Louis0
Colorado011:20 PT12:20 MT1:20 CT2:20 ET14:20 ET18:20 GMT2:20 11:20 MST1:20 EST1:50 VEN22:20 UAE1:20 CT
Preview
Chi Cubs0
Miami 1:05 PT2:05 MT3:05 CT4:05 ET16:05 ET20:05 GMT4:05 1:05 MST3:05 EST3:35 VEN0:05 UAE (+1)3:05 CT
Preview
Pittsburgh 
NY Mets03:10 PT4:10 MT5:10 CT6:10 ET18:10 ET22:10 GMT6:10 3:10 MST5:10 EST5:40 VEN2:10 UAE (+1)5:10 CT
Preview
Atlanta0
Cincinnati 7:10 PT8:10 MT9:10 CT10:10 ET22:10 ET2:10 GMT10:10 7:10 MST9:10 EST9:40 VEN6:10 UAE (+1)9:10 CT
Preview
LA Dodgers 
Milwaukee 7:10 PT8:10 MT9:10 CT10:10 ET22:10 ET2:10 GMT10:10 7:10 MST9:10 EST9:40 VEN6:10 UAE (+1)9:10 CT
Preview
Arizona 
Minor League Baseball
International League
Buffalo 3:05 PT4:05 MT5:05 CT6:05 ET4:05 MT6:05 ET11:05 GMT7:05 北京时间
Pawtucket 
Charlotte 3:05 PT4:05 MT5:05 CT6:05 ET4:05 MT6:05 ET11:05 GMT7:05 北京时间
Gwinnett 
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre 3:35 PT4:35 MT5:35 CT6:35 ET4:35 MT6:35 ET11:35 GMT7:35 北京时间
Lehigh Valley 
Norfolk 3:35 PT4:35 MT5:35 CT6:35 ET4:35 MT6:35 ET11:35 GMT7:35 北京时间
Durham 
Toledo 3:35 PT4:35 MT5:35 CT6:35 ET4:35 MT6:35 ET11:35 GMT7:35 北京时间
Louisville 
Columbus 4:05 PT5:05 MT6:05 CT7:05 ET5:05 MT7:05 ET12:05 GMT8:05 北京时间
Indianapolis 
Syracuse 4:05 PT5:05 MT6:05 CT7:05 ET5:05 MT7:05 ET12:05 GMT8:05 北京时间
Rochester 
PGALPGAEuropeanChampions
St. Jude Classic (PGA)
PosNameScoreThru
1tS. Munoz-9
1tC. Reavie-9
1tC. Schwartzel-9
4S. Cink-8
5B. Crane-7
6tM. Every-6
6tR. Goosen-6
6tM. Jones-6
6tT. Mullinax-6
6tS. Power-6
View Full Leaderboard
 
Manulife (LPGA)
PosNameScoreThru
1tH. Kim-12
1tA. Sharp-12
1tL. Thompson-12
4tI. Chun-11
4tP. Delacour-11
4tL. Duncan-11
7tL. Pace-1015
7tJ. Stoelting-1013
7tS. Feng-10
7tB. Law-10
View Full Leaderboard
 
Lyoness Open (EURO)
PosNameScoreThru
1F. Aguilar-918
2tD. Frittelli-718
2tS. Straka-718
2tJ. Carlsson-718
5tM. Korhonen-618
5tR. McEvoy-618
5tJ. Kruger-618
5tC. Pigem-618
9A. Bjork-518
10tL. Bjerregaard-418
View Full Leaderboard
 
Principal Classic (CHMP)
PosNameScoreThru
1tG. Day-6
1tB. Langer-6
1tK. Sutherland-6
4tM. Calcavecchia-5
4tR. Cochran-5
4tB. Jobe-5
4tJ. Kelly-5
4tS. McCarron-5
4tS. Verplank-5
10tW. Wood-44
View Full Leaderboard
 
NASCARNationwideTruckIRLFormula 1
2017 Axalta presents the Pocono 400
Qualifying
1. Kyle Busch
2. Martin Truex Jr.
3. Matt Kenseth
4. Ryan Blaney
5. Kurt Busch
6. Brad Keselowski
7. Kyle Larson
8. Jamie McMurray
9. Joey Logano
10. Ryan Newman
View Full Grid
 
2014 Ford EcoBoost 300
Final Results
1. Matt Kenseth
2. Kyle Busch
3. Kyle Larson
4. Ryan Blaney
5. Chris Buescher
6. Regan Smith
7. Ty Dillon
8. Brad Keselowski
9. Elliott Sadler
10. Brian Scott
View Full Results
 
2017 WinStarOnlineGaming.com 400
Final Results
1. Christopher Bell
2. Chase Briscoe
3. Grant Enfinger
4. Ryan Truex
5. Ben Rhodes
6. Justin Haley
7. Noah Gragson
8. Johnny Sauter
9. Matt Crafton
10. Kaz Grala
View Full Results
 
2017 Rainguard Water Sealers 600
Qualifying
1. Charlie Kimball
2. Scott Dixon
3. Alexander Rossi
4. Tony Kanaan
5. Tristan Vautier
6. Max Chilton
7. Mikhail Aleshin
8. Takuma Sato
9. Will Power
10. Helio Castroneves
View Full Grid
 
2017 Canadian Grand Prix
Qualifying
Fernando Alonso
Valtteri Bottas
Marcus Ericsson
Romain Grosjean
Lewis Hamilton
Nico Hulkenberg
Daniil Kvyat
Kevin Magnussen
Felipe Massa
Esteban Ocon
View Full Grid
 
WTA Scoreboard
Saturday, Jun. 10
Roland Garros (ATP/WTA)
Final
(3) S. Halep6 4 3   
J. Ostapenko4 6 6   
Our Take
Extra Effort