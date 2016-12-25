You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— On Christmas Day, thoughts of Monday's Independence Bowl game against Vanderbilt took a timeout for a different gameplan.

The North Carolina State University football team spent the holiday spreading cheer at Providence House, a Shreveport, La., non-profit with a mission of helping families break the cycle of homelessness.

"We could anywhere right now, but I'm glad that we're here, helping the kids," said offensive lineman Bryce Kennedy.

While the team's trip to Louisiana is obviously about a football game, on Sunday they put those worries aside to shoot hoops and put smiles on some young faces. It put into perspective the players' many advantages.

"I think we're given a pretty serious platform with college football," said Garrett Bradbury. "Whether we see it or not, people look up to us."

It was a brief but meaningful visit for the Wolfpack team, a way for them to embrace the true spirit of the holiday season, and a reminder of just how fortunate they are to be college football players on the eve of yet another bowl game.

The 6-6 Pack will face 6-6 Vanderbilt Monday at 5 p.m., when the winner takes home not only a trophy but a winning record for the 2016 season. The game will air on ESPN2 and on Mix 101.5 FM.