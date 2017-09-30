  • Breaking

    Hines helps NC State past Syracuse, 33-25 — NC State beat Syracuse 33-25 Saturday, moving to 2-0 in ACC play. Nyheim Hines rushed for 115 yards and a touchdown. Jaylen Samuels added 74 yards on the ground and a score, plus 37 receiving yards. Ryan Finley was 20-for-33 with 186 passing yards and one passing touchdown. Carson Wise also made a 48-yard field goal in NC State's (4-1, 2-0 ACC) win. The Pack hosts Louisville Thursday night.

Wolfpack wins 4th-straight game, 33-25 over Syracuse

By KYLE GLASER, Associated Press

RALEIGH, N.C. — Nyheim Hines rushed for 115 yards and a touchdown, Jaylen Samuels and Reggie Gallaspy each ran for a score as well, and North Carolina State held off a late rally to beat Syracuse 33-25 on Saturday afternoon.

The Wolfpack (4-1, 2-0 ACC) racked up 256 rushing yards and never trailed en route to their fourth consecutive win. They began conference play 2-0 for the first time since 2006 with the victory.

"We're trying to build a legacy," Hines said. "We're the first (N.C. State) team to go 2-0 in ACC in 11 years. That was a point of emphasis."

Ryan Finley completed 20 of 33 passes for 186 yards and threw a 20-yard touchdown to Stephen Louis. Samuels racked up 111 total yards, 74 rushing and 37 receiving.

N.C. State scored on its first five possessions and led 26-7 at halftime. The Orange (2-3, 0-1 ACC) rallied to cut the deficit to 26-17 in the fourth quarter, but the Wolfpack put it away with a 10-play, 65-yard drive capped by Hines' 1-yard touchdown run.

Eric Dungey tried to rally Syracuse back with a touchdown pass and two-point conversion run to make it a 33-25 game with 4:39 to go, but it was too little, too late. N.C. State's Cole Cook recovered the Orange's onside kick attempt and the Wolfpack ran out the clock, including a key 4th-and-1 conversion on a quarterback sneak by Finley.

"We've got to find a way to start faster," Syracuse coach Dino Babers said. "You can't spot (teams) leads like that and then expect to run them back down in their venues with their crowds behind them."

Dungey passed for 385 yards and ran for 44 yards and two scores for the Orange. Ervin Philips made 17 catches for 188 yards, both career-highs, and Steve Ishmael made six catches for 120 yards and a touchdown.

Syracuse hampered itself with 12 penalties for 93 yards. The Orange offensive line had a long day as well, allowing three sacks and nine tackles for a loss.

THE TAKEAWAY

Syracuse: The Orange continue to struggle to get stops defensively. They have allowed 29 points per game against FBS foes this year, including 30-plus points in back-to-back weeks.

N.C. State: The Wolfpack showed no sign of a hangover from last week's upset of then-No. 12 Florida State. They jumped out to a big early lead and never let the Orange get the ball back in a position to tie or take the lead.

UP NEXT

Syracuse: The Orange return home to face Pittsburgh after back-to-back road games.

N.C. State: The Wolfpack have a short week and host No. 17 Louisville on Thursday.

_________

http://collegefootball.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25

  • Phillip Holmes Sep 30, 5:17 p.m.
    HOWL YEAH!!!.....GO PACK !

