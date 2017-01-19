Colleges

WRALSportsFan.com columnist Caulton Tudor named to N.C. Sports Hall of Fame

Posted 21 minutes ago
Updated 18 minutes ago

WRALSportsFan.com columnist Caulton Tudor was one of eight new inductees named to the North Carolina Sports Hall of Fame Thursday.

Tudor, who has been a columnist for WRALSportsFan.com since 2013, was named part of the 2017 North Carolina Sports Hall of Fame induction class that also includes Glenn Bass, Dwight Durante, Mike Fox, Chasity Melvin, Ben Sutton, Steve Vacendak, and Stephanie Wheeler.

"I'm flabbergasted," Tudor said. "I know there are more deserving athletes and media people. I think longevity has something to do with it."

Prior to joining WRALSportsFan.com, Tudor was a sport writer/columnist with Raleigh Times and News & Observer for nearly 40 years. An Angier native who attended East Carolina University, Tudor has covered 35 ACC basketball tournaments and 24 NCAA Final Fours; 22 college football bowl games; the 1996 Olympics; 6 years of NFL playoffs; 4 years of NHL playoffs; and one College World Series. He has also been a member of Heisman Trophy selection panel since 1974, is a member of the U.S. Basketball Writers Association Hall of Fame (1999) and has been named N.C. sportswriter of the year three times.

"I owe a lot to WRAL. I will be forever indebted to Steve (Hammel, General Manager of WRAL)," Tudor added. "I felt like I had a lot of good writing ahead of me.

"I enjoyed my time at the News and Observer and I have worked with some incredibly talented people."

OTHER 2017 N.C. SPORTS HALL OF FAME INDUCTEES

GLENN BASS: Glenn Bass won all-star football and baseball honors at East Carolina. He was an all-conference and All-NAIA District football selection in 1959 and 1960. He was a third-team NAIA All-America in 1960, despite missing much of the season with injuries. He won all-conference honors in baseball in 1961. Bass signed with the San Diego Chargers after leaving Greenville. The Wilson native studied for the ministry following his football career.

DWIGHT DURANTE: The 5-foot-8 product of West Charlotte High School, averaged 29.4 points a game in his career at Catawba College. Dwight holds Catawba records for most career points as well as for most points in a game (58) and highest single season scoring average (32.1). Dwight toured for a time as a star for the Harlem Globetrotters, then became a teacher in Fayetteville. He now lives in Charlotte.

MIKE FOX: This Asheville native is the architect of the most successful period in the history of University of North Carolina baseball. He has led the Tar Heels to six College World Series trips where UNC twice finished as the runner-up. In his 18 years at Carolina, his teams have advanced to the NCAA Tournament 15 times. He was Baseball America’s Coach of the Year in 2008 and he was Atlantic Region Coach of the Year three seasons in a row. Including his years at North Carolina Wesleyan (1983-98), Fox has compiled a record of 1336-487-5.

CHASITY MELVIN: The Roseboro native was listed as a 2011 ACC Women’s Basketball Legend. She was the ACC Rookie of the Year in 1995 and a two-time All-ACC selection as well as a Kodak All-American. As an NC State star, she became the MVP of the NCAA Eastern Regional in 1998 and a member of the All-NCAA Final Four team the same year. In addition to having her jersey retired at State, she also holds the school’s Kennett Award as the top female student-athlete for 1998 and remains No. 1 in freshman scoring for the Wolfpack. She played 12 seasons in the WNBA and 14 years overseas, winning 5 league championships abroad. Chasity was a member of the ACC’s 50th Anniversary team and was one of the conference’s top 50 all-time athletes overall. She was  inducted into the NC State Athletic Hall of Fame in 2014.

BEN SUTTON: A native of eastern North Carolina, Sutton founded ISP Sports in Winston-Salem after having served his alma mater, Wake Forest University in athletics. He grew ISP into the pre-eminent college media and sports marketing company in America. When IMG acquired ISP in 2010, Sutton became chairman and president of IMG College, leading its growth into a nearly billion dollar enterprise employing over 1,000 people in four national market leading businesses with more than 200 university partners nationwide. He serves as trustee for Wake Forest University, the USOC, Ronald Reagan Presidential, Naismith Basketball and National Football foundations.

STEVE VACENDAK: A key player on two of Duke’s Final Four teams of the 1960s, Vacendak “could play in any era for any team,” according to his coach, Vic Bubas. During the 1965-66 season, he averaged 13.3 points a game on a Blue Devil team that included Bob Verga, Jack Marin and Mike Lewis. Vacendak became a second-team All-ACC pick that year, but when he led Duke to the ACC Tournament title and took MVP honors, he was voted ACC Player of the Year. He played three seasons in the American Basketball Association and then began a varied career that included serving as assistant athletic director at Duke and basketball coach at Winthrop University. For the last several years, Vacendak has been the director of North Carolina Beautiful.

STEPHANIE WHEELER: This native of Norlina has established herself as a mainstay on the U.S. Women’s Wheelchair Basketball team and is an Olympic gold medalist in the sport. She is a graduate of the University of Illinois where she received a bachelor’s degree in kinesiology and was a member of the school’s national championship wheelchair basketball team. She now is the head coach of the team at Illinois where she is working on her doctorate in Adapted Physical Educations. Among her major court achievements are: 2009 national championship and tournament MVP; gold medalist in the Paralympic Games in Beijing, China; first place in the 2008 North American Cup; first place in the 2008 Joseph F. Lyttle World Basketball Challenge’ tournament MVP at the Osaka Cup, Osaka, Japan; gold medalist in the 2007 Parapan American Games; silver medalist in both the IWBF Gold Cup Games in Amsterdam, The Netherlands, and IWBF Gold Cup in Kitakyushu, Japan; gold medalist at the 2003 Paralympic Games in Athens, Greece; and the Woman’s National Championship Tournament MVP in 2003.

Triangle Area Special Offers
Comments

Please with your WRAL.com account to comment on this story. You also will need a Facebook account to comment.

Oldest First
View all
TVRadio
  • CBB: UNC at Boston College

    Saturday at 12:00 pm on WRAL-TV

  • CBB: NC State vs. Wake Forest

    Saturday at 2:00 pm on WRAL-TV

  • NHL: Hurricanes vs. Pittsburgh

    Tomorrow at 7:00 pm on 99.9 The Fan

  • CBB: NC State vs. Wake Forest

    Saturday at 2:00 pm on WRAL-FM

TV/Radio Schedule
CBKNFLNBANHLGolfRacingTennis
Men's College Basketball
Arizona St.
8:00 PT9:00 MT10:00 CT11:00 ET4:00 GMT12:00 北京时间9:00 MST11:00 EST
Preview
3
UCLA
4
Gonzaga
8:00 PT9:00 MT10:00 CT11:00 ET4:00 GMT12:00 北京时间9:00 MST11:00 EST
Preview
Santa Clara
California
6:00 PT7:00 MT8:00 CT9:00 ET2:00 GMT10:00 北京时间7:00 MST9:00 EST
Preview
11
Oregon
Clemson
6:00 PT7:00 MT8:00 CT9:00 ET2:00 GMT10:00 北京时间7:00 MST9:00 EST
Preview
12
Louisville
14
Arizona
6:00 PT7:00 MT8:00 CT9:00 ET2:00 GMT10:00 北京时间7:00 MST9:00 EST
Preview
USC
Pacific
8:00 PT9:00 MT10:00 CT11:00 ET4:00 GMT12:00 北京时间9:00 MST11:00 EST
Preview
23
Saint Mary's
25
Maryland
4:00 PT5:00 MT6:00 CT7:00 ET12:00 GMT8:00 北京时间5:00 MST7:00 EST
Preview
Iowa
NFL Scoreboard
Sunday, Jan. 22
Green Bay 12:05 PT1:05 MT2:05 CT3:05 ET20:05 GMT4:05 北京时间1:05 MST3:05 EST2:05 CT0:05 UAE (+1)15:05 ETNaN:�
Preview
Atlanta 
Pittsburgh 3:40 PT4:40 MT5:40 CT6:40 ET23:40 GMT7:40 北京时间4:40 MST6:40 EST5:40 CT3:40 UAE (+1)18:40 ETNaN:�
Preview
New England 
NBA Scoreboard
Phoenix 4:00 PT5:00 MT6:00 CT7:00 ET0:00 GMT8:00 5:00 MST7:00 EST4:00 UAE (+1)01:0019:00 ET6:00 CTNaN:�
Preview
Cleveland 
Dallas 4:30 PT5:30 MT6:30 CT7:30 ET0:30 GMT8:30 5:30 MST7:30 EST4:30 UAE (+1)01:3019:30 ET6:30 CTNaN:�
Preview
Miami 
Washington 5:00 PT6:00 MT7:00 CT8:00 ET1:00 GMT9:00 6:00 MST8:00 EST5:00 UAE (+1)02:0020:00 ET7:00 CTNaN:�
Preview
New York 
Denver 5:30 PT6:30 MT7:30 CT8:30 ET1:30 GMT9:30 6:30 MST8:30 EST5:30 UAE (+1)02:3020:30 ET7:30 CTNaN:�
Preview
San Antonio 
Minnesota 7:30 PT8:30 MT9:30 CT10:30 ET3:30 GMT11:30 8:30 MST10:30 EST7:30 UAE (+1)04:3022:30 ET9:30 CTNaN:�
Preview
LA Clippers 
NHL Scoreboard
Dallas 4:00 PT5:00 MT6:00 CT7:00 ET0:00 GMT8:00 北京时间5:00 MST7:00 EST4:00 UAE (+1)19:00 ETNaN:� BRT
Preview
NY Islanders 
Ottawa 4:00 PT5:00 MT6:00 CT7:00 ET0:00 GMT8:00 北京时间5:00 MST7:00 EST4:00 UAE (+1)19:00 ETNaN:� BRT
Preview
Columbus 
NY Rangers 4:30 PT5:30 MT6:30 CT7:30 ET0:30 GMT8:30 北京时间5:30 MST7:30 EST4:30 UAE (+1)19:30 ETNaN:� BRT
Preview
Toronto 
Washington 5:00 PT6:00 MT7:00 CT8:00 ET1:00 GMT9:00 北京时间6:00 MST8:00 EST5:00 UAE (+1)20:00 ETNaN:� BRT
Preview
St. Louis 
Arizona 5:00 PT6:00 MT7:00 CT8:00 ET1:00 GMT9:00 北京时间6:00 MST8:00 EST5:00 UAE (+1)20:00 ETNaN:� BRT
Preview
Minnesota 
Nashville 6:00 PT7:00 MT8:00 CT9:00 ET2:00 GMT10:00 北京时间7:00 MST9:00 EST6:00 UAE (+1)21:00 ETNaN:� BRT
Preview
Calgary 
Colorado 7:00 PT8:00 MT9:00 CT10:00 ET3:00 GMT11:00 北京时间8:00 MST10:00 EST7:00 UAE (+1)22:00 ETNaN:� BRT
Preview
Anaheim 
Tampa Bay 7:30 PT8:30 MT9:30 CT10:30 ET3:30 GMT11:30 北京时间8:30 MST10:30 EST7:30 UAE (+1)22:30 ETNaN:� BRT
Preview
San Jose 
PGALPGAEuropeanChampions
CareerBuilder (PGA)
PosNameScoreThru
1K. Duke-11
2tB. BarberE1
2tC. BeljanE1
2tD. FathauerE1
2tA. HadwinE1
2tJ. KellyE1
2tK. ReifersE1
2tC. TringaleE1
2tH. Varner IIIE1
10tC. Knost+11
View Full Leaderboard
 
CME Tour Champ (LPGA)
PosNameScoreThru
1C. Hull-19F
2S. Ryu-17F
3J. Song-15F
4tM. Martin-14F
4tB. Recari-14F
4tA. Jutanugarn-14F
7I. Chun-13F
8tS. Feng-12F
8tA. Yang-12F
10tL. Ko-11F
View Full Leaderboard
 
Abu Dhabi (EURO)
PosNameScoreThru
1H. Stenson-818
2tK. Aphibarnrat-618
2tO. Fisher-618
2tM. Kaymer-618
2tM. Warren-618
6tR. Cabrera Bello-518
6tT. Fleetwood-518
6tT. Hatton-518
6tJ. Quesne-518
10tT. Bjorn-418
View Full Leaderboard
 
Mitsubishi Chmp (CHMP)
PosNameScoreThru
M. Allen
B. Andrade
W. Austin
P. Broadhurst
O. Browne
M. Calcavecchia
R. Chapman
F. Couples
B. Crenshaw
J. Daley
View Full Leaderboard
 
NASCARNationwideTruckIRLFormula 1
2016 Ford EcoBoost 400
Final Results
1. Jimmie Johnson
2. Kyle Larson
3. Kevin Harvick
4. Joey Logano
5. Jamie McMurray
6. Kyle Busch
7. Matt Kenseth
8. AJ Allmendinger
9. Denny Hamlin
10. Michael McDowell
View Full Results
 
2014 Ford EcoBoost 300
Final Results
1. Matt Kenseth
2. Kyle Busch
3. Kyle Larson
4. Ryan Blaney
5. Chris Buescher
6. Regan Smith
7. Ty Dillon
8. Brad Keselowski
9. Elliott Sadler
10. Brian Scott
View Full Results
 
2016 Ford EcoBoost 200
Final Results
1. William Byron
2. Tyler Reddick
3. Johnny Sauter
4. Kyle Larson
5. Daniel Hemric
6. Daniel Suarez
7. Matt Crafton
8. Christopher Bell
9. Timothy Peters
10. Cole Custer
View Full Results
 
2016 GoPro Grand Prix of Sonoma
Final Results
1. Simon Pagenaud
2. Graham Rahal
3. Juan Pablo Montoya
4. Ryan Hunter-Reay
5. Alexander Rossi
6. Josef Newgarden
7. Helio Castroneves
8. Marco Andretti
9. Charlie Kimball
10. Sebastien Bourdais
View Full Results
 
2016 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
Final Results
1. Lewis Hamilton
2. Nico Rosberg
3. Sebastian Vettel
4. Max Verstappen
5. Daniel Ricciardo
6. Kimi Raikkonen
7. Nico Hulkenberg
8. Sergio Perez
9. Felipe Massa
10. Fernando Alonso
View Full Results
 
ATPWTA
ATP Scoreboard
Thursday, Jan. 19
Australian Open (ATP/WTA)
Second Round
B. Paire77 4 6 3 6 
F. Fognini63 6 3 6 3 
(20) I. Karlovic6 6 6   
A. Whittingto4 4 4   
(24) A. Zverev6 6 6   
F. Tiafoe2 3 4   
(9) R. Nadal6 6 6   
M. Baghdatis3 1 3   
(8) D. Thiem6 6 66 6  
J. Thompson2 1 78 4  
Third Round
S. Darcis 
A. Seppi 
(12) J. Tsonga 
(23) J. Sock 
(1) A. Murray 
(31) S. Querrey 
M. Zverev 
M. Jaziri 
(4) S. Wawrinka 
(29) V. Troicki 
 
WTA Scoreboard
Thursday, Jan. 19
Australian Open (ATP/WTA)
Second Round
N. Gibbs6 6    
I. Falconi4 1    
(28) A. Cornet5 6 1   
M. Sakkari7 4 6   
(12) T. Bacsinszky6 77    
D. Kovinic1 65    
(22) D. Gavrilova6 1 6   
A. Konjuh2 6 4   
(3) A. Radwanska3 2    
M. Lucic-Baro6 6    
(2) S. Williams6 6    
L. Safarova3 4    
Third Round
(11) E. Svitolina 
(24) A. Pavlyuchen 
E. Bouchard 
C. Vandeweghe 
(8) S. Kuznetsova 
J. Jankovic 
(1) A. Kerber 
K. Pliskova 
(13) V. Williams 
Y. Duan 
 
Our Take
Extra Effort