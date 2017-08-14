You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

A representative of professional wrestling legend Ric Flair asked for prayers after he was hospitalized over the weekend.

Legacy Talent CEO Melinda Morris Zanoni tweeted on Aug. 12 that the 68-year-old Flair was hospitalized for routine monitoring. She sent an update on Monday asking for "prayers and positive energy."

Yes,Ric in hosp 4routine monitoring.No reason2panic.Yes,many thx2his fiancé&hospstaff.No excuses Ric wld want u2go out 2nite NaturBoy style! — MelindaMorrisZanoni (@LegacyTalentCEO) August 13, 2017