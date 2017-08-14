News and Notes

Wrestling legend Ric Flair hospitalized; rep asks for prayers

Posted 9:36 a.m. today

Ric Flair

A representative of professional wrestling legend Ric Flair asked for prayers after he was hospitalized over the weekend.

Legacy Talent CEO Melinda Morris Zanoni tweeted on Aug. 12 that the 68-year-old Flair was hospitalized for routine monitoring. She sent an update on Monday asking for "prayers and positive energy."

Our Take
Extra Effort