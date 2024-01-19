Hurricanes

Necas scores in return, Svechnikov nets game winner as Hurricanes clip Red Wings 4-2

Tags:

Posted January 19, 2024 10:38 p.m. EST
Updated January 20, 2024 12:17 a.m. EST

photo cred AP/Karl B DeBlaker

By Bob Sutton

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Andrei Svechnikov scored on Carolina’s only power play of the game to break a third-period tie and the Hurricanes beat the Detroit Red Wings 4-2 on Friday night.

Jordan Martinook and Martin Necas had earlier goals and Sebastian Aho scored into an empty net to help the Hurricanes to their eighth victory in their last 10 games. Michael Bunting had two assists and Antti Raanta stopped 11 shots.

Klim Kostin and J.T. Compher scored for the Red Wings, whose three-game winning streak and seven-game points streak ended. Alex Lyon made 26 saves.

Svechnikov scored the go-ahead goal with 9:14 remaining and how has 11 goals this season, including nine in a 10-game span.

Kostin, in his second game back following a four-week injury absence, scored in the first period to give Detroit a 1-0 lead. His shot bounced off Raanta’s glove and the puck trickled across the line.

Martinook’s sixth goal of the season later in the first period gives him goals in a career-high four straight games.

The Red Wings had only three first-period shots on goal. Necas had four shots in the opening period.

Necas, who had been out for more than two weeks since suffering an upper-body injury in practice, scored his 10th goal of the season with 3:35 remaining in the second period.

There wasn’t a penalty called until Carolina’s Jaccob Slavin went to the box for holding with 1:03 left in the second period. Twenty seconds later, Compher tied the score with his 10th of the season.

That ended Compher’s six-game pointless streak. It also marked Detroit’s first power-play goal scored by someone other than Dylan Larkin since Jan. 2.

Prior to the game, the Hurricanes, who have two goalies on injured reserve, announced that they had claimed goalie Spencer Martin off waivers from the Columbus Blue Jackets. He wasn’t in the lineup.

UP NEXT

Red Wings: Host Tampa Bay on Sunday night to begin a five-game home stretch.

SUGGEST A CORRECTION
Tags:
Triangle Area Special Offers
Listen & Watch
LocalNCAA MBBNBANFLNHL
Teams Score Time
NCAA MBB
SMU 63 F
North Carolina State 57
Boston College 96 F/OT
North Carolina 102
Duke 63 F
Wake Forest 56
NHL
Hurricanes 2 F/OT
Islanders 3
Teams Score Time
SMU 63 F
North Carolina State 57
Pittsburgh 77 F
Syracuse 73
Mississippi State 65 F/OT
South Carolina 60
Michigan State 81 F
Rutgers 74
Iowa State 76 F
Arizona State 61
Boston College 96 F/OT
North Carolina 102
Kentucky 69 F
Vanderbilt 74
Texas 70 F
Texas A&M 69
Georgia 59 F
Florida 89
Oregon 69 F
Minnesota 77
Duke 63 F
Wake Forest 56
Clemson 72 F
Virginia Tech 57
Ole Miss 75 F
Missouri 83
West Virginia 60 F
Kansas State 73
Houston 92 F/OT
Kansas 86
Notre Dame 74 F
Virginia 59
Florida State 71 F
Stanford 78
Connecticut 72 F
Xavier 76
LSU 73 F
Alabama 80
Miami 94 F/OT
California 98
Tennessee 51 F
Auburn 53
Teams Score Time
Pacers 136 F
Spurs 98
Nuggets 104 F
Timberwolves 133
Celtics 122 F
Mavericks 107
Heat 106 F
Nets 97
Pistons 113 F
Magic 121
Pelicans 92 F
Hornets 123
Rockets 135 F
Cavaliers 131
Kings 120 F
Knicks 143
Raptors 117 F
Hawks 94
76ers 109 F
Bulls 97
Jazz 103 F
Grizzlies 125
Lakers 118 F
Warriors 108
Wizards 109 00:00 4th
Suns 119
Bucks 38 07:18 2nd
Clippers 41
Teams Score Time
Commanders   Sun 3:00pm
Eagles  
Bills   Sun 6:30pm
Chiefs  
Teams Score Time
Avalanche 1 F
Bruins 3
Sabres 2 F
Oilers 3
Penguins 1 F
Kraken 4
Flames 5 F
Wild 4
Stars 2 F
Blues 0
Kings 2 F/OT
Blue Jackets 3
Devils 4 F/OT
Canadiens 3
Lightning 0 F
Red Wings 2
Maple Leafs 1 F
Senators 2
Hurricanes 2 F/OT
Islanders 3
Panthers 5 14:25 2nd
Sharks 2
Predators 2 11:56 2nd
Ducks 2
Capitals 0 14:19 2nd
Canucks 2
Our Take
Extra Effort